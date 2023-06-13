Vanessa Trump Pairs Navy Minidress With Peep-Toe Pumps for Ivanka Trump’s Daughter Arabella Kushner’s Bat Mitzvah

There was a Trump family affair in Miami over the weekend. While the former president was absent, Vanessa Trump — the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. — joined the rest of the family to celebrate her niece Arabella Kushner’s bat mitzvah.

“With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude,” Ivanka Trump wrote about the event on her Instagram.

In one of the photos, Vanessa can be seen on the far right end, posing next to her ex-husband’s new fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. The former model — who shares five children with Donald Trump Jr. — can be seen wearing a navy blue V-neck dress featuring 3/4-length sleeves and a short, flouncy skirt.

The 45-year-old socialite styled the understated minidress with a pair of beige patent leather pumps for the special occasion, choosing a strappy, peep-toe style boasting a glossy patent finish. The pumps featuring a crisscross vamp appeared to have a stiletto measuring at least 3 inches. Going for a minimalist look, she kept her neck bare and her hair and makeup simple.

Meanwhile, the birthday girl — who turns 12 on July 17 — wore sparkly white and blue Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with her dress.

