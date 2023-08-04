Vanessa Lachey Matches Daughter Brooklyn in Cowboy Boots at Taylor Swift Pre-Concert Party Los Angeles With Nick Lachey

Vanessa Lachey made it a family affair at SoFi and People’s Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on Thursday in Los Angeles.

She and her daughter, Brooklyn, decked out in matching denim jackets representing their namesake, “Lachey” across the back. Vanessa showed off her take on the Canadian tuxedo in a denim vest with buttons down the center and matching bootcut jeans.

SoFi and People host Brooklyn Lachey and Vanessa Lachey at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on Aug. 3, 2023 in Culver City, Calif. Getty Images for SoFi

The mommy-daughter duo kept the Western vibes going with cowboy boots. The cowboy boot trend has evolved from functional footwear for ranchers to a global fashion statement. Initially practical, these boots now blend traditional Western elements with contemporary styles, making them a versatile choice.

Celebrities and designers have propelled their popularity, cementing cowboy boots as a timeless fashion icon.

SoFi and People host Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey and Brooklyn Lachey at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on Aug. 03, 2023 in Culver City, Calif. Getty Images for SoFi

Vanessa’s fashion sense has changed significantly over the years, from her early days as a pop star to her current role as a TV host and mother.

(L-R): Allison Holker, Vanessa Lachey, Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Dewan and Jennie Garth at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on Aug. 3, 2023 in Culver City, Calif. Getty Images for SoFi

In her early career, she often wore trendy and revealing clothing, but she has since adopted a more classic and sophisticated style.

She now favors tailored dresses, high-waisted pants, and statement jewelry. Vanessa’s shoe style has also evolved over the years. In the past, she often wore high heels, but she now prefers more comfortable shoes such as flats and sneakers. She also enjoys wearing boots, especially during the winter months.

In the early 2000s, Vanessa leaned towards low-rise jeans, crop tops, and platform shoes. By the 2010s, she had continued to dress in a classic and sophisticated style, but she also added some more trendy elements to her wardrobe.

As of late, Vanessa’s style has remained classic and sophisticated, but she has also started to wear more comfortable and casual clothes.

Vanessa Lachey’s style has evolved over the years, but she has always maintained her own unique sense of style. She is a fan of high-end designers such as Chanel, Dior, and Gucci and of more affordable brands such as Zara and H&M.