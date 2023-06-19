Vanessa Kirby Dazzles in See Through Fishnet Dress at the Global Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Vanessa Kirby made a daring entrance at the global premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” at Auditorium della Conciliazione on June 19, in Rome, Italy.

The “Pieces of a Woman” star arrived on the red carpet in a sheer gown that sparkled as the afternoon sun reflected on the crystal appliqués that decorated the nude fishnet dress. The flattering design featured crystal-embedded thin straps, a V neckline on the front and back, and a floor sweeping column shaped skirt.

Vanessa Kirby arrives at the ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ photocall in Rome, Italy. IPA / SplashNews.com

To further elevate the bling factor, the actor added dangling diamond earrings and diamond rings to her outfit. She styled her hair in soft beachy waves parted in the middle. As for makeup, she went with a soft smokey eye in earthy tones and a touch of brown lipstick.

Although the length and shape of her gown didn’t allow for a full view of her footwear, in one of her poses we can glimpse a pair of strappy sandals in a gold metallic finish with at least an ankle strap.

Kirby stars in the seventh installment in the “Mission: Impossible saga”, directed and produced by Christopher McQuarrie. The film also features Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, and many more actors, some of whom are returning to the saga again. The movie is set to be released on July 12th 2023.