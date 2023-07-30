Vanessa Hudgens Relaxes at Home in Platform Flip-Flops

Vanessa Hudgens brought her off-duty athleisure a tonal pop of color.

On Friday, Hudgens posed in a new mirror selfie within a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion, the “High School Musical” actress wore a deep purple $79 tank top and matching $95 sweatpants with Réalisation Par. Hudgens’ athleisure was paired with split front bangs and curved long braids for a futuristic appearance, further complemented by a metallic silver manicure.

Hudgens completed her off-duty outfit with a set of oversized black sunglasses, as well as a reptilian-textured white leather shoulder bag. The “Spring Breakers” actress finished her outfit with a set of curved silver teardrop post earrings for a modern edge.

When it came to footwear, Hudgens slipped on a pair of platform flip-flops. The Know Beauty founder’s style featured a matte black base with thick soles, topped by thin thong-style straps. The slip-on set added an easygoing, early 2000’s finish to Hudgens’ attire, similarly to new spring styles from brands including Ganni, Coperni and Melissa. The moment marked Hudgens’ latest fashion-forward outing following a Glossy panel appearance in a printed Missoni blazer, skirt and cream leather boots.

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobes, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.