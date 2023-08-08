Vanessa Hudgens Slips on Naked Wolfe’s Platform Slides to Hike with Fiancé Cole Tucker

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanessa Hudgens took a comfort-focused approach to hiking this week.

On Monday, Hudgens posed in a new Instagram post, featuring photos with fiancé Cole Tucker from a mountainside hike. For the occasion, the “High School Musical” star slipped on a pair of Naked Wolfe’s $80 (previously $300) Estelle slides, crafted from padded black leather.

Hudgens’ shoes featured a sharply geometric silhouette, thanks to their thick square-shaped outsoles, cleated base and padded insoles. The style was complete with wolf head embossments atop both of its wide, pillowy straps, bringing them a dynamic flair.

In addition to Naked Wolfe, numerous brands have leaned into thick-soled slides this summer, boosting the traditional slip-on slide with textured insoles and wide toe straps. Kurt Geiger’s latest styles include matte rubber and patent leather textures, as well as straps topped by the label’s signature Kensington eagle charms. Brands like Marc Jacobs and Vagabond Shoemakers, meanwhile, have leaned into the shoe’s original ’90s and early 2000’s roots with round-soled silhouettes in monochrome hues.

Naked Wolfe’s Estelle slides. Courtesy of Naked Wolfe

Hudgens’ slides further accented her similarly neutral hiking outfit: a black silk halter-style dress, layered beneath a white linen button-down shirt. The “Spring Breakers” actress completed her attire with a white leather shoulder bag, as well as gleaming gold teardrop-shaped post earrings for a minimalist finish.

The Know Beauty founder’s casual outfit is her latest in recent weeks. In July, Hudgens posed for mirror selfies on Instagram in a purple Réalisation Par tank top and sweatpants, elevated with black platform-soled flip-flops.

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobes, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.