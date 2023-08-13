Vanessa Hudgens Slips on Chanel’s Slingback Heels to Support Fiancé Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens was sharply outfitted to take in a baseball game — specifically, one played by her fiancé, Cole Tucker.

On Saturday, Hudgens posed in a new Instagram post with Tucker while supporting him and the Colorado Rockies during their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. For the occasion, the “High School Musical” star slipped on a sharp pair of Chanel heels — the luxury brand’s classic cap-toed pumps, crafted from beige goatskin leather with thin slingback straps and short block heels.

Hudgens’ style was finished with small gold metal “CC” logos adorning each heel, with black grosgrain capped toes bringing the classic shoe a preppy, vintage-inspired base. The set added a sharp finish to the “Spring Breakers” star’s versatile outfit: an oversized white button-down shirt and wide blue denim jeans, paired with thick gold earrings and glossy black sunglasses.

Chanel’s slingback pumps. Courtesy of Chanel

Cap-toed heels like Hudgens’ provide a more formal take on the classic cap-toed flat, available in a wide range of colors and textures. The silhouette often features paneled closed pointed or rounded toes, elevated with block or stiletto heels. The two-toned shoe’s popularity has made it a regularly released staple each season from a range of labels, as seen in new collections this season from Miu Miu, Sam Edelman, Aeyde and Tory Burch, among numerous others.

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. The actress also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobe, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides.

Hudgens has also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands including Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

