Twice Takes the ‘Today’ Show in Coordinating Y2K Looks and Knee-High Boots

Twice, K-Pop, singer, y2k, "Today" show, combat boots, knee-high boots, denim.
Lucas Wong of NCT leaves the Burberry showBurberry show, Departures, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2019
Jisoo of Blackpink leaves the Burberry showBurberry show, Departures, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2019Wearing Burberry
Sunmi in the front rowPrada show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 18 Sep 2019
Blackpink - Rose in the front rowSaint Laurent show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 24 Sep 2019
Twice took the stage on the “Today” show yesterday for a live performance in New York amidst their “Ready to Be” world tour. The South Korean girl group performed their hit songs “Alcohol-Free,” “Set Me Free” and “Moonlight Sunrise.”

A majority of the members wore a variety of Y2K-inspired cropped tops in knitted or corseted styles. For example, Momo donned a whimsical butterfly halter crop top while Mina wore a light pink knitted asymmetrical cropped top. For bottoms, the K-Pop stars wore a variety of distressed cargo pants, miniskirts and denim.

Twice performs live on the “Today” show on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York.Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

When it came down to footwear, a variety of members, including Chaeyoung, Dahyun and Jihyo, sported neutral or white leather knee-high boots. The style often consists of lace-up closures with sharp pointed toes and an appealing high-shine finish that transitioned into sharp stiletto or block heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height.

Other members like Nayeon and Jeongyeon chose to opt for platform combat boots. The utilitarian style featured calf-high leather uppers in either black or white with a sleek lace-up silhouette. The shoes were complete with rounded toes and ridged rubber platform soles.

Twice performs live on the “Today” show on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York.Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Twice is comprised of nine members including Chaeyoung, Nayeon, Tzuyu, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun and Jeongyeon. Later on in the show, the group performed their new song “Moonlight Sunrise” off of their mini album titled “Ready to Be” comprised of seven songs.

The album includes an English and Korean version of their track titled “Set Me Free.” The song is the second all-English release following “The Feels” in 2021. Along with the release of their mini album, Twice also embarked on their 5th world tour in April and ending in July, stopping in Sydney, Tokyo, and many parts of North America.

“Ready to Be” is now available for streaming on Spotify.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

