Troye Sivan Pairs Padded Crop Top with Lug-Soled Sneakers at Prada’s Spring 2024 Men’s Show

Troye Sivan brought utilitarian prep to Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

While in Milan, Italy on Sunday for Prada’s summer 2023 menswear show, Sivan arrived in a two-toned outfit. The “Idol” actor’s ensemble featured a warm brown cropped tank top with a rolled-over hem sleeves — creating the appearance of a padded top. Sivan’s outfit was finished with a pair of stark white knee-length shorts, which were cinched with a silver Prada-buckled belt.

Troye Sivan attends the Prada spring 2024 menswear runway show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week at Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy on June 18, 2023. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada

Sivan also paired his neutral attire with a thin silver pendant necklace, as well as a set of dark black-framed sunglasses.

Troye Sivan attends the Prada spring 2024 menswear runway show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week at Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy on June 18, 2023. Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Sivan laced into a pair of monochrome sneakers to finish his outfit. The “Bloom” singer’s pair featured smooth black leather uppers with rounded toes, complete with woven front laces. The pair gained an edge from thick, chunky black rubber lugged soles that gave Sivan at least 2 inches of added height — while also leaning into his outfit’s subversive appearance.

A closer look at Sivan’s sneakers. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada

Milan Men’s Fashion Week is held to showcase the upcoming season’s menswear collections from a range of brands and designers. This year’s summer 2024 shows, held from June 16 to 20, will feature new lines from DSquared2, Neil Barrett, Giorgio Armani, Fendi, Etro, Prada and Valentino. The event also features a range of A-list attendees, with this month’s shows finding stars including Jaehyun, Troye Sivan, Jordan and Zac Stenmark and Davis Burleson in the front row.