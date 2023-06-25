Troye Sivan Does No-Pants Dressing with Suede Boots at Loewe’s Spring 2024 Men’s Show

Troye Sivan took no-pants dressing for a spin at Loewe’s latest fashion show in Paris.

While arriving to the brand’s spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s on Saturday, Sivan posed in a pale yellow T-shirt dress. The “Idol” actor’s casual piece featured long sleeves and a thigh-length hem, similarly to other “no pants”-style outfits that have gone viral this year for their daring appearance and minimal coverage. Sivan opted to accessorize the piece with a thin pendant necklace, single blue stud earring and thin green leather clutch.

Troye Sivan attends the Loewe spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

When it came to footwear, Sivan slipped on a pair of Lowe’s chunky Chelsea boots to finish his outfit. The “Bloom” singer’s set featured a round-toed base with ankle-high shafts, all crafted from tufted beige suede. The set was finished with dark brown soles with short heels, as well as elastic side panels. The set added a whimsical finish to Sivan’s outfit, almost appearing to mimic exaggerated socks to further his outfit’s casual nature.

A closer look at Sivan’s boots. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

Sivan was one of numerous stars in attendance at the Loewe show, forming a celebrity-heavy front row alongside Pharrell Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Taeyong, Sebastian Stan and more.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s showcases the fashion industry’s newest menswear collections. This year’s spring 2024 lineup, held from June 21 to 25, features runway shows and presentations from brands including Dior, Givenchy, Christian Louboutin, Loewe, Hermès and Marine Serre. The event has notably included Pharrell Williams’ viral debut collection as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton, as well.