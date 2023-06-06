×
Read Next: Adidas Will Help Employees Pay Off Student Loans
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Trisha Yearwood Sparkles in Studded Boots & Cinq à Sept Blazer at Hometown to Hometown Event 

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Honoree Trisha Yearwood attends Save The Music & SongFarm.org's 4th annual "Hometown to Hometown" event at City Winery Nashville on June 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Save The Music)
Honoree Trisha Yearwood attends Save The Music & SongFarm.org's 4th annual Hometown to Hometown event.
Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Save The Music
Share

Trisha Yearwood made a sparkly arrival at Save The Music & SongFarm.org’s 4th annual Hometown to Hometown event at City Winery in Nashville, on Monday.

Dressed in Cinq à Sept, the singer wore a long-sleeve blazer that featured a collared neckline and embellishments along the waistband. With a single button closure, the blazer was crafted from drapey crepe fabric.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Honoree Trisha Yearwood attends Save The Music & SongFarm.org's 4th annual "Hometown to Hometown" event at City Winery Nashville on June 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Save The Music)
Trisha Yearwood attends Save The Music & SongFarm.org’s 4th annual Hometown to Hometown event.Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Save The Music

Its tailored fit accentuated her figure, while the embellished details and long sleeves added a sophisticated flair to her overall look. She coupled the blazer with a black top and classic black trousers. 

In a bold fashion choice, she opted for a pair of rhinestone-studded boots that exuded glamour and style. These shimmering boots featured a suede upper. With an inside zipper closure, they offered convenience and ease of wear. The pointed toe added a touch of sophistication, while the fabric lining and padded insole ensured comfort throughout the day.

(L-R) Honoree Mickey Guyton, Julie Williams, honoree Trisha Yearwood, Caylee Hammack, Kelsea Ballerini, Brittney Spencer, honoree Leslie Fram attend Save The Music & SongFarm.org's 4th annual "Hometown to Hometown" event at City Winery Nashville on June 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Save The Music)
Mickey Guyton, Julie Williams, Trisha Yearwood, Caylee Hammack, Kelsea Ballerini, Brittney Spencer and Leslie Fram attend Save The Music & SongFarm.org’s 4th annual Hometown to Hometown event.Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Save The Music

Yearwood’s fashion choices predominantly revolve around classic designs and understated jewelry. Nevertheless, she also embraces her adventurous side by exploring bold prints and statement pieces, showcasing her playful spirit. A testament to her impeccable taste, she wowed at the 2019 ACM Awards in a stunning black and white zebra print gown adorned with intricate beading, effortlessly capturing attention with her impeccable sense of style.

At this year’s Hometown to Hometown event, CMT paid tribute to Leslie Fram, Mickey Guyton and Yearwood, celebrating their remarkable achievements in the music industry and their unwavering commitment to music education.

Related:

Best gifts for women
Best work shoes for women

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Trisha Yearwood Dons Sparkly Boots at Hometown to Hometown Event 
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Philadelphia Phillies Sell Minority Share to Middleman
Philadelphia Phillies Sell Minority Share to Middleman
Triller: Revolutionizing the Future of Content, Creators, and Commerce with AI
wwd
Triller: Revolutionizing the Future of Content, Creators, and Commerce with AI
Critics Claim Heather Rae El Moussa Favors Her Son Over Her Stepkids — But There’s a Simple Explanation
Critics Claim Heather Rae El Moussa Favors Her Son Over Her Stepkids — But There’s a Simple Explanation
Does Amazon’s $1B Logistics Fund Signal Wider VC Slowdown?
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Does Amazon’s $1B Logistics Fund Signal Wider VC Slowdown?
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad