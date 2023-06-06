Trisha Yearwood Sparkles in Studded Boots & Cinq à Sept Blazer at Hometown to Hometown Event 

Trisha Yearwood made a sparkly arrival at Save The Music & SongFarm.org’s 4th annual Hometown to Hometown event at City Winery in Nashville, on Monday.

Dressed in Cinq à Sept, the singer wore a long-sleeve blazer that featured a collared neckline and embellishments along the waistband. With a single button closure, the blazer was crafted from drapey crepe fabric.

Trisha Yearwood attends Save The Music & SongFarm.org’s 4th annual Hometown to Hometown event. Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Save The Music

Its tailored fit accentuated her figure, while the embellished details and long sleeves added a sophisticated flair to her overall look. She coupled the blazer with a black top and classic black trousers.

In a bold fashion choice, she opted for a pair of rhinestone-studded boots that exuded glamour and style. These shimmering boots featured a suede upper. With an inside zipper closure, they offered convenience and ease of wear. The pointed toe added a touch of sophistication, while the fabric lining and padded insole ensured comfort throughout the day.

Mickey Guyton, Julie Williams, Trisha Yearwood, Caylee Hammack, Kelsea Ballerini, Brittney Spencer and Leslie Fram attend Save The Music & SongFarm.org’s 4th annual Hometown to Hometown event. Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Save The Music

Yearwood’s fashion choices predominantly revolve around classic designs and understated jewelry. Nevertheless, she also embraces her adventurous side by exploring bold prints and statement pieces, showcasing her playful spirit. A testament to her impeccable taste, she wowed at the 2019 ACM Awards in a stunning black and white zebra print gown adorned with intricate beading, effortlessly capturing attention with her impeccable sense of style.

At this year’s Hometown to Hometown event, CMT paid tribute to Leslie Fram, Mickey Guyton and Yearwood, celebrating their remarkable achievements in the music industry and their unwavering commitment to music education.

