Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Rodman Pops in Sporty Style With Coach Pride Tote Bag and Sneakers at USWNT Training

Basketball player Dennis Rodman is shown at the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New YorkMTV AWARDS, NEW YORK, USA
Dennis Rodman at the 1996 Myv Music Video AwardsDennis Rodman 1996
RODMAN LENO Host Jay Leno shares a laugh with Los Angeles Lakers' Dennis Rodman during a taping of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC studios in Burbank, Calif LENO RODMAN, BURBANK, USA
WESLEY SNIPES AND DENNIS RODMAN THE OPENING OF 'PLANET HOLLYWOOD' IN MONTREAL, CANADA - 1998
Trinity Rodman, daughter of Dennis Rodman, made a colorful statement on the soccer field while in New Zealand.

On Wednesday, Rodman walked into the Bay City Park’s team facilities in Auckland, New Zealand while training with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT). For the occasion, she wore a quilted black puffer-style jacket with a red “USA” logo.

Trinity Rodman alls to the facility during a USWNT training session at Bay City Park in Auckland, New Zealand on July 12, 2023.Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The practical outerwear was layered atop a black zip-up pullover, as well as embossed knit black leggings — which were also accented with a white Volkswagen logo, as the automobile manufacturer is one of the team’s multi-year partners.

Rodman finished her look with an array of gold and gunmetal rings, as well as thin gold huggie hoop earrings. However, the athlete’s outfit also popped from a vibrant accessory: Coach’s brown coated canvas City tote, featuring allover multicolored interlocking “C” monograms and brown leather trim. The bright bag, in fact, hailed from the New York-based label’s 2021 Pride Month collection, which — like its concurring 2022 and 2023 lines — celebrated the achievements of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Trinity Rodman greets FIFA Women’s World Cup mascot Tazuni during a USWNT training session at Bay City Park in Auckland, New Zealand on July 12, 2023.Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

When it came to footwear, Rodman’s shoes couldn’t be seen. However, it’s highly likely the athlete wore a pair of lace-up sneakers or slides while off the field, similar to her teammates — including Megan Rapinoe, Andi Sullivan, Alana Cook and Lynn Williams.

Rodman often wears athletic sneakers on and off the field. As a signed Adidas athlete, she can frequently be seen in the brand’s high and low-top sneakers. When off-duty, the athlete has also been seen in Converse sneakers and foam Yeezy clogs. On the red carpet, Rodman additionally straps into platform or stiletto-heeled sandals in a range of neutral hues, as well.

