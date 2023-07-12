Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Shines in Pantsuit and Silver Sandals at Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Los Angeles Premiere

Donna Kelce attended the premiere of Netflix’s docuseries “Quarterback” in Los Angeles yesterday alongside her son, Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

Clad in neutral formal attire, Donna wore an R&M Richards beige pants suit featuring a dainty sequined lace long-sleeve cardigan worn layered overtop a matching lace cami. On the bottom, the mother of two wore coordinating trousers in a baggy and breezy style.

Donna Kelce and Travis Kelce attend the Netflix Premiere of “Quarterback” at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. FilmMagic

Offering up a pop of color, the simple and sleek ensemble was elevated thanks to the addition of a bright red leather clutch featuring silver accents worn in tandem with silver diamond-encrusted jewelry.

In a much more colorful display, Travis sported a sage green suit comprised of an oversized structural blazer worn over a matching tee tucked into pleated baggy trousers. Simple but sophisticated, the ensemble was a welcomed showing of vibrancy at the event.

Donna Kelce and Travis Kelce attend the Netflix Premiere of “Quarterback” at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Netflix

Taking comfort into consideration Donna wore silver sandals alongside her beige set, playing off of the shine and hue of her silver accessories. The footwear was comprised of thick and bedazzled straps that sat across the tops of her toes and up her feet, situating the shiny shoe style in place. Donna’s sandals were built upon flat silver soles, making for a comfortable and walkable base.

A closer look at Donna Kelce’s shoes. FilmMagic

Travis laced up a pair of chunky white sneakers. It’s likely that the athletic style was made out of durable leather with cushy supported soles and lace-up closures.

Netflix’s new docuseries “Quarterback” gives audiences a look into the lives of some of the top quarterbacks in the NFL while detailing their every injury, loss and win during the 2022 season. The series will be available for streaming on Netflix starting July 12. The series centers around quarterbacks Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and Philadelphia Eagles’ Marcus Mariota.

