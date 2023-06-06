×
Travis Kelce Slips on Nike Dunk Low ‘Panda’ Sneakers & Red Suit for White House Visit With Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs team stopped by the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday to celebrate their 2023 Super Bowl win with President Joe Biden.

Formally dressed in classic suits, Kelce posed for pictures with Biden, keeping it casual with the inclusion of coveted sneakers.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes present U.S. President Joe Biden with a jersey during a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes present U.S. President Joe Biden with a jersey during a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs.AFP via Getty Images

Kelce donned Nike Dunk Low Retro “Panda” sneakers in a white and black colorway, a popular style for the footwear brand. The Dunk Low “Panda” is notoriously hard to find, whether in low-top or high-top style. The two-toned shoe sold out fast following its release in 2021 and has been resold on sites like StockX and Goat.

The footwear features black overlays on the toes and tongue, with sturdy white leather uppers that give the sneaker durability. Additionally, the shoe has cushy foam midsoles for enhanced comfort and rubber outsoles.

Nike's Dunk Low Retro "Panda" sneakers
Nike's Dunk Low Retro "Panda" sneakers

The “Panda” silhouette is reminiscent of styles popularized in the ’80s, offering a nostalgic factor found in vintage footwear for a reasonable price point. The sneaker was designed by Peter Moore as a transitional piece, meaning wearers can take their shoes from the hardwood to the street effortlessly.

During the White House visit, Kelce and the Chiefs gifted Biden his very own championship jersey and signed a football. The team also won the Super Bowl in 2020, but they weren’t able to visit the White House because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

