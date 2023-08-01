Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Beauty Secret in Comfortable Thong Sandals

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram on Monday to share just one of the simple ways she takes care of herself. In the video shared with her over 11 million followers, the “Black-ish” star can be seen rolling a wooden tool over her legs. Speaking to whomever was filming her, she declared twice in earnest: “Fifty what?”
In the clip, Rosse is wearing a golden yellow maxi dress featuring an allover white floral print, slinky straps and a tiered hem.
Since rising to fame, Ross has become renowned for her often daring fashion choices. The “Girlfriends” actress is unafraid to step out in a statement piece and tends to gravitate toward bold colors and prints. In terms of shoes, you’ll find her in everything from Asics workout sneakers to bright yellow stiletto pumps.
