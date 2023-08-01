Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Beauty Secret in Comfortable Thong Sandals

Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram on Monday to share just one of the simple ways she takes care of herself. In the video shared with her over 11 million followers, the “Black-ish” star can be seen rolling a wooden tool over her legs. Speaking to whomever was filming her, she declared twice in earnest: “Fifty what?”

In the clip, Rosse is wearing a golden yellow maxi dress featuring an allover white floral print, slinky straps and a tiered hem.

Opting for unfussy footwear, Ross slipped on a pair of black flip-flops to complete her comfortable look. Flip-flops, also known as thong sandals, are casual shoes marked by a Y-shaped upper. The base of the “Y” upper rests between the first and second toes, acting as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. The back portion of a flip-flop is free from any straps, which can lead to a “flopping” or snapping sound as one walks, hence the name.



Kate Hudson and celebrity stylist Karla Welch were both quick to comment on the post, with the “Almost Famous” actress writing, “I want those tools!!!!” Meanwhile, Welch, who often works with Ross, added that she was going to order them.

Since rising to fame, Ross has become renowned for her often daring fashion choices. The “Girlfriends” actress is unafraid to step out in a statement piece and tends to gravitate toward bold colors and prints. In terms of shoes, you’ll find her in everything from Asics workout sneakers to bright yellow stiletto pumps.