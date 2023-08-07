Tracee Ellis Ross Goes Dark in Hidden Heels for Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame Celebration

Tracee Ellis Ross made a sleek statement at Dwyane Wade‘s Hall of Fame celebration.

On Sunday night, Ross arrived to the event at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont. During the occasion, the “Black-ish” star posed in a dark navy blue mesh dress, complete with long sleeves and an equally long skirt. The sleek piece was layered atop a dark bodysuit for added coverage, which Ross cinched with a buckled corset-style belt crafted from smooth black leather.

(L-R): Queen Latifah and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Hollywood on Aug. 6, 2023. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

Ross smoothly finished her outfit with a set of gleaming gunmetal post earrings. The metallic accessories elevated her outfit’s dark color scheme with an edge, while remaining sleek and statement-making in their own right. When it came to footwear, the actress’ shoes could not be seen — though, based on her past outings, they likely featured a heeled pump or sandal silhouette in a similarly dark colorway as her outfit.

During the occasion, Ross took moments to pose for photos with friends and family, including her half-brother Evan Ross and Queen Latifah.

(L-R): Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Hollywood on Aug. 6, 2023. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. An avid fashion collector and fan, the “Girlfriends” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Christopher John Rogers and more. She’s also a style chameleon when it comes to shoes, wearing a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands.

