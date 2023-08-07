×
Read Next: Bill Gates’ Girlfriend Paula Hurd Takes Valentino Rockstud Heels to the Beach With Wild Feline-Embellished Bodycon Dress in Saint Tropez at Club 55
Tracee Ellis Ross Goes Dark in Hidden Heels for Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame Celebration

Tracee Ellis Ross, Hall of Fame, Queen Latifah, Hall of Fame Ceremony, Dwyane Wade, mesh dress, black dress, heels, high heels, hidden heels, hidden shoes, Evan Ross
September 13, 2021, New York, New York, USA: Model GIGI HADID attends the 2021 VIP Met Gala departures held at The Mark Hotel. 13 Sep 2021 Pictured: September 13, 2021, New York, New York, USA: Actress TRACEE ELLIS ROSS attends the 2021 VIP Met Gala departures held at The Mark Hotel. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA786813_049.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals. 22 Feb 2020 Pictured: Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo credit: Jen Lowery / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA615886_080.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tracee Ellis Ross Slips on Heels at Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame Party
Tracee Ellis Ross Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Moschino
Tracee Ellis Ross made a sleek statement at Dwyane Wade‘s Hall of Fame celebration.

On Sunday night, Ross arrived to the event at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont. During the occasion, the “Black-ish” star posed in a dark navy blue mesh dress, complete with long sleeves and an equally long skirt. The sleek piece was layered atop a dark bodysuit for added coverage, which Ross cinched with a buckled corset-style belt crafted from smooth black leather.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Hall of Fame, Queen Latifah, Hall of Fame Ceremony, Dwyane Wade, mesh dress, black dress, heels, high heels, hidden heels, hidden shoes, Evan Ross
(L-R): Queen Latifah and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Hollywood on Aug. 6, 2023. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

Ross smoothly finished her outfit with a set of gleaming gunmetal post earrings. The metallic accessories elevated her outfit’s dark color scheme with an edge, while remaining sleek and statement-making in their own right. When it came to footwear, the actress’ shoes could not be seen — though, based on her past outings, they likely featured a heeled pump or sandal silhouette in a similarly dark colorway as her outfit.

During the occasion, Ross took moments to pose for photos with friends and family, including her half-brother Evan Ross and Queen Latifah.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Hall of Fame, Queen Latifah, Hall of Fame Ceremony, Dwyane Wade, mesh dress, black dress, heels, high heels, hidden heels, hidden shoes, Evan Ross
(L-R): Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Hollywood on Aug. 6, 2023. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. An avid fashion collector and fan, the “Girlfriends” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, Christopher John Rogers and more. She’s also a style chameleon when it comes to shoes, wearing a range of pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

tracee ellis ross, gold dress, vanity fair, oscars, 2020
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Moments Ever
View Gallery45 Images
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
