Tracee Ellis Ross Hits The Gym in Go-To Asics Sneakers and Mauve Leggings

Tracee Ellis Ross documented her day at the gym and posted a few videos of her workout session on her Instagram Story today.

On her feet, the “Blackish” actress laced up a pair of Asics sneakers. The athletic style was made of breathable light gray mesh uppers with pastel touches in shades of orange and sage green. Additionally, the footwear featured sleek coordinating orange lace-up closures and thick and springy plush rubber soles that cushioned Ross’ feet.

Ross‘ sporty footwear is much like any other athletic shoe in a lot of ways. The pair were made with flexible and aerodynamic mesh or mixed fabric uppers created for almost every occasion including everything from working up a sweat at the gym to running errands. The “Mixed-ish” actress’ colorful footwear is the perfect mixture of both style and function, marrying the best of both worlds. On many of her trips to the gym, Ross can usually be found in a variety of Asics styles.

Tracee Ellis Ross working out via her Instagram Story. Instagram

The television personality worked up a sweat clad in sporty and comfy athleisure. Ross’ look was comprised of a lavender-colored tank top layered overtop a white sports bra. On the bottom, the former model donned mauve high-waisted leggings crafted from a stretchy fabric that likely made it easier for Ross to move during her workout. Simply rounding out her gym look, Ross wore her locks in a bun.

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

