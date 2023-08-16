Tracee Ellis Ross Works Out in Colorful Asics Gel Kayano 14 Sneakers

Tracee Ellis Ross shared a brief compilation of workout videos of herself on her Instagram today. The short video, set to the Spice Girl’s “Deli,” was accompanied by a caption that read, “Never not at it.”

On her feet, the “Blackish” actress sported two different pairs of Asics sneakers. One pair was an all-black style made of breathable mesh uppers with matching black lace-up closures and thick plush rubber soles. The other one, the Gel Kayano 14 sneakers in “Olive Canvas Honey” featured a more vibrant colorway in bright red, yellow and dark gray.

Ross‘ sporty styles are much like any other athletic shoe. They were both made with flexible and aerodynamic mesh or mixed fabric uppers created for everything from working up a sweat to running errands. The “Girlfriends” star’s monochrome and colorful styles are the perfect marriage between style and function, bringing together the best of both worlds.

Asics’ Gel Kayano 14 sneakers

Additionally, Ross wore a variety of athleisure including a bright red jumpsuit, colorful leggings, sports bras and equally vibrant cropped tops. The thespian’s leggings were often high-waisted and crafted from a stretchy fabric that gave Ross a range of movement.

The former model’s jumpsuit was also made of a stretchy fabric and featured a form fit with a strappy bodice and legging-style trousers. Many of the crop tops Ross wore were loosely fitted and sleeveless, offering the star’s look a breezy touch.

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

