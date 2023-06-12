The Best Dressed at the 2023 Tony Awards

As one of the latest awards show dates before an unofficial a summer hiatus, the Tony Awards enjoys a special time of year, when the weather in New York is nearly perfect (save for the recent wildfire smoke event), the Broadway crowd is guaranteed to serve up a dependable dose of drama and glamour but somehow in a less high-stakes way than, say, the Oscars or Grammys. The result is a more carefree evening, where attendees seem less stressed — and it shows in what they wear.

Case in point: Jessica Chastain’s Gucci gown, in a summery yellow with layers of sweeping, pleated chiffon in an ombré effect, topped with with a Gucci high jewelry necklace sitting right in the crook of the gown’s sweetheart neckline, creating the illusion of a halter-neck silhouette.

Chastain’s sunshine gown wasn’t the only summer-worthy look on the red carpet. “Funny Girl” Lea Michele’s Emilia Wickstead white floor-length gown was dotted with a red floral pattern. Florals for spring or summer may not be groundbreaking, but they are way less common on the red carpet, making the look something of a novelty and a standout of the evening.

Rachel Brosnahan also channeled summery prints, in a swishy polka dot gown from Versace’s summer collaboration with Dua Lipa. The calling card of the singer? Tiny embroidered butterflies attached to the neckline and bodice of the dress.

Lea Michele in Emilia Wickstead at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. Steve Eichner for WWD

Rachel Brosnahan in Versace x Dua Lipa at the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City on June 11, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o wasn’t in summery hues or floral prints, but her red carpet look may resonate with those looking for new ways to show skin. The actress wore a black suit with a silver breastplate by artist Misha Japanwala. The Pakistani artist cast and molded the resin breast plate directly from Nyong’o’s body. Japanwala calls the pieces “beghairat,” which means “shameless” in Urdu, a word that the artist has turned on its head with the breast plate to symbolize liberation.

A fitting idea for the start of summer.

Lupita Nyong’o at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City. Steve Eichner for WWD