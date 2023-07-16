Tom Hiddleston Laces into Oxfords with Fiancée Zawe Ashton at Wimbledon 2023

Tom Hiddleston and fiancée Zawe Ashton made a true blue pair for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

While arriving to the tennis tournament’s fourteenth day of matches on Sunday, Hiddleston and Ashton entered the event’s Ralph Lauren Suite in coordinating blue outfits. Hiddleston opted to wear a Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit in deep blue linen, featuring a double-breasted blazer and matching trousers. The Marvel star’s outfit was complete with a light striped blue shirt and navy blue silk tie — also from Purple Label — as well as a set of black sunglasses.

(L-R): Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 16, 2023. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Ashton, meanwhile, matched Hiddleston in her own Lauren outfit: a dark blue Polo Ralph Lauren midi dress, featuring slightly puffed long sleeves and a gathered bodice covered in a light blue floral print. Her outfit was finished with Lauren’s equestrian top-handled Wellington handbag, featuring a woven ivory leather base trimmed in warm brown leather and topped by a gleaming silver buckle.

Zawe Ashton arrives at the Ralph Lauren Suite on day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 16, 2023.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

When it came to shoes, both Hiddleston and Ashton opted for lace-up Oxfords for the occasion. Hiddleston’s style featured warm brown paneled leather uppers with a faint sheen, complete with their traditional capped toes and short heels. Ashton, meanwhile, laced into a heeled pair that featured similar brown leather uppers — although hers featured woven ivory leather paneling and wingtip trim. Each star’s footwear brought a formal finish to their respective blue outfits, while simultaneously creating a coordinated couples’ statement.

A closer look at Hiddleston and Ashton’s oxfords. Neil Mockford/GC Images

The Wimbledon Championships is an annual tennis tournament held in London, England, where international players compete in matches for awards and prize money. This year’s event features a wide range of top athletes, including Noavk Djokovic, Caros Alcaraz, Venus Williams and Iga Swiatek. The 2023 occasion has also hosted an array of star guests, including the royal family, Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield and Lily James.

