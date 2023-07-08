Tom Hiddleston Plays With Patterns in Pinstriped Suit and Dress Shoes at Wimbledon 2023

Tom Hiddleston attended day five of Wimbledon 2023 yesterday in London. The thespian watched a matchup between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexandre Muller.

The “Crimson Peak” star was clad in a deep blue pinstriped suit comprised of a tailored blazer with brown buttons and faint white vertical striping. Hiddleston styled the formal jacket overtop a light blue pinstriped collared button down tucked neatly into deep blue pleated pinstriped trousers.

Tom Hiddleston attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London. WireImage

For the finishing touch, The “Loki” actor sported black Ray Ban sunglasses with round frames and dark lenses.

Although her footwear was not visible, it’s likely Hiddleston wore a pair of leather dress shoes based on his other suiting appearance. Dress shoes are often crafted of leather and feature lace-up closures and pointed toes, providing the wearer’s feet with a sleek look.

Classic dress shoes are commonplace in many celebrities’ wardrobes, from British thespians to K-Pop idols. Unlike loafers, leather dress shoes are worn for more formal occasions including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

It’s also likely that Hiddleston wore a pair of sneakers with his suit, going the more casual route. Sneakers with suits are often chunky and sporty.

Hiddleston’s renowned for his dressy red carpet style, often wearing sharp suits from brands like Ralph Lauren, Paul Smith and Burberry. These looks are usually paired with neutral or complementary loafers from top brands like Christian Louboutin. However, this sharp style transfers to Hiddleston’s off-duty looks as well, which include suede Aquatalia boots and leather Jimmy Choo sneakers.

Tom Hiddleston attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London. WireImage

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. They are held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic beat Jordan Thompson 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in the second round of the tournament to claim his 350th win in a Grand Slam match.

