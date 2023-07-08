×
Read Next: Anna Wintour Stays True to Her Iconic Style in Flowery Trench Coat and Snakeskin Boots for Wimbledon
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Tom Hiddleston Plays With Patterns in Pinstriped Suit and Dress Shoes at Wimbledon 2023

Tom Hiddleston, Wimbledon, tennis, suit, pinstripe, dress shoes.
venus williams, wimbledon party, june 20, 2014, gold heels
June 22, 2015, Lily James, ralph lauren, white dress, shirt dress, gold metallic heels, platform heels, gold platform sandals, ankle-strap pumps, strappy pumps, Ralph Lauren Collection Jean Gold Sandals, wimbledon summer cocktail party
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Kitty Spencer attends the Vogue and Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party at The Orangery on June 22, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Katie Boulter, Wimbledon, London, red carpet, sandals, black sandals, strappy sandals, heeled sandals
View Gallery
View Gallery20 Images
Share

Tom Hiddleston attended day five of Wimbledon 2023 yesterday in London. The thespian watched a matchup between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexandre Muller.

The “Crimson Peak” star was clad in a deep blue pinstriped suit comprised of a tailored blazer with brown buttons and faint white vertical striping. Hiddleston styled the formal jacket overtop a light blue pinstriped collared button down tucked neatly into deep blue pleated pinstriped trousers.

Tom Hiddleston, Wimbledon, tennis, suit, pinstripe, dress shoes.
Tom Hiddleston attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London.WireImage

For the finishing touch, The “Loki” actor sported black Ray Ban sunglasses with round frames and dark lenses.

Although her footwear was not visible, it’s likely Hiddleston wore a pair of leather dress shoes based on his other suiting appearance. Dress shoes are often crafted of leather and feature lace-up closures and pointed toes, providing the wearer’s feet with a sleek look.

Classic dress shoes are commonplace in many celebrities’ wardrobes, from British thespians to K-Pop idols. Unlike loafers, leather dress shoes are worn for more formal occasions including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

It’s also likely that Hiddleston wore a pair of sneakers with his suit, going the more casual route. Sneakers with suits are often chunky and sporty.

Hiddleston’s renowned for his dressy red carpet style, often wearing sharp suits from brands like Ralph Lauren, Paul Smith and Burberry. These looks are usually paired with neutral or complementary loafers from top brands like Christian Louboutin. However, this sharp style transfers to Hiddleston’s off-duty looks as well, which include suede Aquatalia boots and leather Jimmy Choo sneakers.

Tom Hiddleston, Wimbledon, tennis, suit, pinstripe, dress shoes.
Tom Hiddleston attends day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London.WireImage

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. They are held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic beat Jordan Thompson 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in the second round of the tournament to claim his 350th win in a Grand Slam match.

PHOTOS: See what other celebrities have worn while attending Wimbledon over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Chunky Sneakers

Best Dress Shoes for Men

maria sharapova, 2017 us open
US Open Tennis Style Through the Decades
View Gallery22 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tom Hiddleston Serves Up Style in Pinstripe Suits at Wimbledon 2023
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad