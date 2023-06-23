×
Read Next: Exclusive: TikToker Brad Mondo on Life in Platforms, Fashion Week Dressing and Being a Forever Emo Kid
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Tom Cruise Elevates Three-Piece Suit With Heeled Shoes at ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ UK Premiere

Tom Cruise attends the UK Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
View Gallery
View Gallery9 Images
Share

Last night, Tom Cruise continued his “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere tour at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

Cruise wore a three-piece black suit. The ensemble comprised a finely tailored blazer that highlighted his sharp silhouette, a sleek vest and lined pants. Enhancing the ensemble’s allure, Cruise opted for a crisp white button-down shirt, which provided a striking contrast and exuded sophistication. 

Tom Cruise attends the UK Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Tom Cruise attends the UK Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.”Tom Cruise attends the UK Premiere of “Mission: Impossible -Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The actor brought the sartorial style down to his feet in lace-up dress shoes complete with an oxford design and short block heels, that elevated her look by at least 2 inches.

Lace-up dress shoes for men have long been a staple in formal and business attire. These shoes feature a lace-up closure system, typically with eyelets or broguing detail, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit. They are available in various styles, including oxfords, derbies and brogues, each with its unique characteristics.

Tom Cruise attends the UK Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 22, 2023 in London.
Tom Cruise attends the UK Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.”Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

When it comes to shoes, Cruise has been associated with wearing sleek and stylish footwear. Whether it’s a pair of polished leather oxfords, sophisticated loafers or fashionable sneakers, he consistently selects footwear that complements his overall look and adds a touch of refinement to his ensemble.

In the upcoming film “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt, the skilled and daring IMF agent. The movie will hit theaters on July 12.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tom Cruise Suits Up in Heeled Shoes for Mission: Impossible 7 Premiere
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad