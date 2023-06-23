Tom Cruise Elevates Three-Piece Suit With Heeled Shoes at ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ UK Premiere

Last night, Tom Cruise continued his “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere tour at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

Cruise wore a three-piece black suit. The ensemble comprised a finely tailored blazer that highlighted his sharp silhouette, a sleek vest and lined pants. Enhancing the ensemble’s allure, Cruise opted for a crisp white button-down shirt, which provided a striking contrast and exuded sophistication.

Tom Cruise attends the UK Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” Tom Cruise attends the UK Premiere of “Mission: Impossible -Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The actor brought the sartorial style down to his feet in lace-up dress shoes complete with an oxford design and short block heels, that elevated her look by at least 2 inches.

Lace-up dress shoes for men have long been a staple in formal and business attire. These shoes feature a lace-up closure system, typically with eyelets or broguing detail, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit. They are available in various styles, including oxfords, derbies and brogues, each with its unique characteristics.

Tom Cruise attends the UK Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

When it comes to shoes, Cruise has been associated with wearing sleek and stylish footwear. Whether it’s a pair of polished leather oxfords, sophisticated loafers or fashionable sneakers, he consistently selects footwear that complements his overall look and adds a touch of refinement to his ensemble.

In the upcoming film “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt, the skilled and daring IMF agent. The movie will hit theaters on July 12.