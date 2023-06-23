Tom Cruise Elevates Three-Piece Suit With Heeled Shoes at ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ UK Premiere

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Last night, Tom Cruise continued his “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere tour at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.
Cruise wore a three-piece black suit. The ensemble comprised a finely tailored blazer that highlighted his sharp silhouette, a sleek vest and lined pants. Enhancing the ensemble’s allure, Cruise opted for a crisp white button-down shirt, which provided a striking contrast and exuded sophistication.
The actor brought the sartorial style down to his feet in lace-up dress shoes complete with an oxford design and short block heels, that elevated her look by at least 2 inches.
Lace-up dress shoes for men have long been a staple in formal and business attire. These shoes feature a lace-up closure system, typically with eyelets or broguing detail, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit. They are available in various styles, including oxfords, derbies and brogues, each with its unique characteristics.
When it comes to shoes, Cruise has been associated with wearing sleek and stylish footwear. Whether it’s a pair of polished leather oxfords, sophisticated loafers or fashionable sneakers, he consistently selects footwear that complements his overall look and adds a touch of refinement to his ensemble.
In the upcoming film “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt, the skilled and daring IMF agent. The movie will hit theaters on July 12.
