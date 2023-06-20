×
Tom Cruise Used Height-Illusion Styling Tricks to Look Taller for ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Premiere

ROME, ITALY - JUNE 19: Tom Cruise attends the Red Carpet at the Global Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at The Spanish Steps on June 19, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Cate Blanchett attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Michelle Williams attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Tom Cruise is taking his looks to new heights yet again. This time, the 5-foot-7 actor applied one of his favorite height-illusion styling tricks to attend the global premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome, on Sunday.

Wearing a blue three-piece suit with a white shirt, Cruise strapped on pair of lace-up dress shoes with stacked heels to elevate his look.

ROME, ITALY - JUNE 19: Cast members attend the Red Carpet at the Global Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at The Spanish Steps on June 19, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Tom Cruise and the cast of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.”Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

The pair is similar to the wingtip brogue oxfords he sported at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon this year. The action star’s alleged use of heeled shoes to increase his height has been a subject of speculation and discussion in popular culture. While it is difficult to pinpoint the exact origins of this narrative, it gained significant attention and became a topic of fascination among fans and critics alike.

ROME, ITALY - JUNE 19: Tom Cruise attends the Red Carpet at the Global Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at The Spanish Steps on June 19, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
A closer look at Tom Cruise’s shoes. Photo by Stefania M. D’Alessandro/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Heeled shoes can provide a discreet and subtle height boost, making the wearer appear taller. It is believed that Cruise used this technique to enhance his presence during red carpet events, interviews, and film shoots, specifically at the London premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” last year,  when he stood next to 5-foot-9 Kate Middleton, as she wore Prada’s suede cutout pumps set on 3-inch stiletto heels.

ROME, ITALY - JUNE 19: Tom Cruise attends the Red Carpet at the Global Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at The Spanish Steps on June 19, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Tom Cruise attends the Red Carpet at the global premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.”Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Cruise is known for his charismatic style, often favoring classic and tailored outfits that exude confidence. In terms of shoes, he has been associated with wearing sleek and stylish footwear.

In “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” Ethan Hunt, played by Cruise, and his IMF team have a crucial mission: find a dangerous weapon before it’s used to harm humanity. The stakes are high, as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. They embark on a frantic global chase, facing a powerful and enigmatic foe. Ethan realizes that the mission is paramount, even if it means putting the lives of his loved ones in jeopardy. The movie will hit the theaters on July 12.

