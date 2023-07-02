×
Tom Cruise Laces Into Combat Boots with Denim at ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Photocall

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Cate Blanchett attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Michelle Williams attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Tom Cruise brought wardrobe classics to the red carpet while promoting his newest “Mission: Impossible” film.

While in Sydney, Australia to promote “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” Cruise arrived to the Circular Quay in a casually sharp outfit. The Oscar-winning actor wore a pale blue V-neck sweater for the occasion, paired with dark blue denim Selvedge jeans. His tonal attire was finished with a light navy blue suede jacket, creating a triple-toned outfit that was smooth and classic.

Tom Cruise attends the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” photocall at Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia on July 2, 2023.Christopher Khoury/Australian Press Agency via ZUMA Wire

When it came to footwear, Cruise laced into a pair of combat boots to finish his outfit. The “Top Gun” actor’s pair — also one of his go-to styles — featured black leather uppers with rounded toes and zipped sides. Closed counters and stacked soles with 1 to 2-inch heels finished the pair, as well as its signature front laces. The style added a timeless finish to Cruise’s look while remaining rugged and sharp for the occasion.

A closer look at Cruise’s boots.Christopher Khoury/Australian Press Agency via ZUMA Wire

Indeed, combat boots like Cruise’s are an eternal menswear staple. Lace-up pairs in a wide range of heights, colors, textures and materials have been released over the years, favored for they utilitarian roots and secure silhouette. Pairs are regularly released throughout the year from a range of brands as well, as seen in new offerings from Thursday Boots, Palladium, Dr. Martens and AllSaints.

Cruise notably took a moment to share a photo with the film’s cast during the photocall, including Simon Peg, Pom Klementiff, Hayley Atwell and Christopher McQuarrie.

(L-R): Simon Peg, Hayley Atwell, Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff and Christopher McQuarrie attend the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” photocall at Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia on July 2, 2023.Christopher Khoury/Australian Press Agency via ZUMA Wire

Cruise’s shoe style is sharp and classic. The “Jerry Maguire” actor often wears black and brown leather oxfords and brogues on the red carpet. Off-duty, he can also be seen in leather combat boots, as well as a range of Nike and Asics sneakers.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Oscars Nominees Luncheon 2023 With Tom Cruise, Austin Butler & More
