Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian Lake Goes Casual for Horse Riding in Yellow Pants & Black High-Top Sneakers

Tom Brady posted a photo of his daughter Vivian Lake riding a horse on his Instagram Story yesterday. The quarterback showed he was proud of her by adding three hearts “x infinity” to his caption.

Lake was dressed plainly for the sporty activity down to her feet.

For the father-daughter bonding time, the 10-year-old wore a pink tee with short sleeves with skinny yellow pants. In addition, Lake donned horse riding gear that included fingerless gloves and a black helmet that was secured in place under her chin, the protective headwear hiding her long brown hair. Comfort was seemingly the priority.

On her feet, the young fashionista sported what appeared to be glossy black high-top shoes, which she secured into stirrups connected to the leather saddle she sat on. Although they were slightly hard to see, the pair was equipped with a sleek lace-up silhouette and seemingly reliable tread that made the shoes perfect for the ride.

Birthday Fashion

In December, Brady celebrated Lake’s 10th birthday. For the occasion, the daughter of the football player was clad in a pink hoodie and a gray knit hat. “Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you,” Brady captioned.

Vivian Lake with mom Gisele Bundchen, 2014

Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian Lake Brady are seen at LAX airport on February 09, 2014 in Los Angeles. GC Images

Style Overview

Lake has your typical teen style. She has an affinity for the color pink and closet basics like denim and khakis. The daughter of the former professional football player can also be found sporting summery dresses, printed rompers and maxi skirts that offer the 10-year-old a wide range of movement.

Vivian Lake at Super Bowl 2019

Vivian Lake Brady, daughter of Tom Brady #12, celebrates the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Getty Images

Vivian Lake with mom Gisele Bundchen, 2019

Vivian Lake Brady and Gisele Bundchen are seen on Nov. 9, 2019 in New York. GC Images

Vivian Lake with mom Gisele Bundchen, 2017

Gisele Bundchen celebrates with daughter Vivian Brady after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston. Getty Images

Vivian Lake with mom Gisele Bundchen, 2016

Gisele Bundchen and Vivian Lake leave their apartment in New York on April 29, 2016. SplashNews.com