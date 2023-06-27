×
Read Next: Wales Bonner Reveals Runway Exclusive Ugg Slippers During Paris Fashion Week Show
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian Lake Goes Casual for Horse Riding in Yellow Pants & Black High-Top Sneakers

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Vivian Lake Brady after his 13-3 win against Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
tom brady, met gala
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Lake Rides Horses in High-Top Sneakers
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Lake Rides Horses in High-Top Sneakers
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Lake Rides Horses in High-Top Sneakers
View Gallery
View Gallery19 Images
Share

Tom Brady posted a photo of his daughter Vivian Lake riding a horse on his Instagram Story yesterday. The quarterback showed he was proud of her by adding three hearts “x infinity” to his caption.

Lake was dressed plainly for the sporty activity down to her feet.

For the father-daughter bonding time, the 10-year-old wore a pink tee with short sleeves with skinny yellow pants. In addition, Lake donned horse riding gear that included fingerless gloves and a black helmet that was secured in place under her chin, the protective headwear hiding her long brown hair. Comfort was seemingly the priority.

Tom Brady's daughter riding a horse via his Instagram Story.
Tom Brady’s daughter riding a horse via his Instagram Story.Via Instagram

On her feet, the young fashionista sported what appeared to be glossy black high-top shoes, which she secured into stirrups connected to the leather saddle she sat on. Although they were slightly hard to see, the pair was equipped with a sleek lace-up silhouette and seemingly reliable tread that made the shoes perfect for the ride.

Birthday Fashion

In December, Brady celebrated Lake’s 10th birthday. For the occasion, the daughter of the football player was clad in a pink hoodie and a gray knit hat. “Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you,” Brady captioned.

Vivian Lake with mom Gisele Bundchen, 2014

Gisele Bundchen, Vivian Lake Brady, denim, faux-fur, boots, flannel, shorts.
Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian Lake Brady are seen at LAX airport on February 09, 2014 in Los Angeles.GC Images

Style Overview

Lake has your typical teen style. She has an affinity for the color pink and closet basics like denim and khakis. The daughter of the former professional football player can also be found sporting summery dresses, printed rompers and maxi skirts that offer the 10-year-old a wide range of movement. 

Vivian Lake at Super Bowl 2019

Tom Brady, Vivian Lake Brady, Super Bowl LIII, Jersey, leggings, sneakers, football.
Vivian Lake Brady, daughter of Tom Brady #12, celebrates the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.Getty Images

Vivian Lake with mom Gisele Bundchen, 2019

Vivian Lake Brady,Gisele Bundchen, New York, sneakers, leggings, knitwear.
Vivian Lake Brady and Gisele Bundchen are seen on Nov. 9, 2019 in New York.GC Images

Vivian Lake with mom Gisele Bundchen, 2017

Gisele Bundchen, Vivian Brady, New England Patriots, Super Bowl 51, football, leggings.
Gisele Bundchen celebrates with daughter Vivian Brady after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston.Getty Images

Vivian Lake with mom Gisele Bundchen, 2016

Gisele Bundchen, Vivian Lake, New York
Gisele Bundchen and Vivian Lake leave their apartment in New York on April 29, 2016.SplashNews.com
Gisele Bündchen for Jimmy Choo's summer 2023 campaign.
Gisele Bündchen Stars in Jimmy Choo’s Summer 2023 Campaign
View Gallery8 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Lake Rides Horses in High-Top Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad