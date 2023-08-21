Tom Brady Matches Daughter Vivian Lake in White Sneakers for Blackpink Concert

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s daughter, Vivian Lake, took on Blackpink in casual style.

After the South Korean girl group’s latest concert in New Jersey, Brady took Lake backstage at MetLife Stadium to snap photos with a friend — as well as stars Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé — which was documented on the NFL’s Instagram page.

For the occasion, Lake wore a set of white lace-up sneakers with rounded toes and a low-top silhouette.

White rubber soles completed Lake’s casual footwear, which provided a practical base for her equally casual concert outfit: a white long-sleeved T-shirt, paired with light blue shorts. The 10-year-old also matched Brady’s shoes of choice for the outing, as well: a set of white leather high-top sneakers, complete with rounded toes and flat soles.

Brady matched his daughter with a pair of white high-top sneakers and a white T-shirt.

Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, meanwhile, were all outfitted in coordinated black outfits with silver stud accents, each paired with a height-boosting set of black boots for an edgy finish. The group’s attire could also be seen in Brady’s Instagram feed, where he humorously captioned another post alongside Lake and her friends as the “most ‘dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert’ picture ever taken.”

Lake’s shoe style is casual and versatile. For athletic occasions, the youth can be seen in lace-up and Velcro-strapped sneakers from brands including Under Armour. When off-duty with family, Lake also wears flip-flops, flat sandals and leather sneakers, as well.

Related:

Most Comfortable Sneakers for Women

Best Shoes for Standing All Day

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.