×
Read Next: Pregnant Ciara Plays Golf in Sporty Boots at the 2024 BMW Championships
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Tom Brady Matches Daughter Vivian Lake in White Sneakers for Blackpink Concert

Gisele Bündchen, Vivian Lake, daughter, sneakers, Under Armour, gray sneakers, mesh sneakers, lace up sneakers, workout, exercise, workout sneakers, On Running, shorts, blue shorts, leggings, black leggings, Miami, Florida
EXO,BTS,TWICE,SHINee,Sistar,Blackpink,Gfriend etc. on the red carpet of 6th Gaonchart Music Awards in Seoul, Korea on 22th February, 2017.(China and Korea Rights Out)Pictured: 6th Gaonchart Music AwardsRef: SPL1448858 220217 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No South Korea Rights
BLACKPINK and GFriend etc. on the red carpet of 2017 SBS Music Awards in Seoul, Korea on 25th December, 2017.(China and Korea Rights Out) Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: tpgphotos104109.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rose, Jisoo, nyfw, Coach 1941 show, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Sep 2018
Lalisa ManobanMichael Kors show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 12 Sep 2018WEARING MICHAEL KORS
View Gallery
View Gallery13 Images
Share

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s daughter, Vivian Lake, took on Blackpink in casual style.

After the South Korean girl group’s latest concert in New Jersey, Brady took Lake backstage at MetLife Stadium to snap photos with a friend — as well as stars Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé — which was documented on the NFL’s Instagram page.

For the occasion, Lake wore a set of white lace-up sneakers with rounded toes and a low-top silhouette.

White rubber soles completed Lake’s casual footwear, which provided a practical base for her equally casual concert outfit: a white long-sleeved T-shirt, paired with light blue shorts. The 10-year-old also matched Brady’s shoes of choice for the outing, as well: a set of white leather high-top sneakers, complete with rounded toes and flat soles.

Brady matched his daughter with a pair of white high-top sneakers and a white T-shirt.

Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, meanwhile, were all outfitted in coordinated black outfits with silver stud accents, each paired with a height-boosting set of black boots for an edgy finish. The group’s attire could also be seen in Brady’s Instagram feed, where he humorously captioned another post alongside Lake and her friends as the “most ‘dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert’ picture ever taken.”

Lake’s shoe style is casual and versatile. For athletic occasions, the youth can be seen in lace-up and Velcro-strapped sneakers from brands including Under Armour. When off-duty with family, Lake also wears flip-flops, flat sandals and leather sneakers, as well. 

Related:
Most Comfortable Sneakers for Women
Best Shoes for Standing All Day

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Jennie Kim, Rose, Jisoo, Lisa. Jennie Kim, from left, Rose, Jisoo, and Lisa of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1, Indio, USA - 12 Apr 2019
Blackpink’s Most Fashionable Looks Over the Years
View Gallery13 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tom Brady Matches Daughter Vivian Lake at Blackpink Concert
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad