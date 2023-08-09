×
Tinashe Straps into Lace-Up Pumps at ‘Billboard’ R&B Hip-Hop Live Concert

Tinashe, heels, high heels, pumps, black pumps, floral pumps, printed pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, stiletto pumps, lace-up heels, lace-up pumps, ankle wrap pumps, ankle wrap heels, pointed heels, pointed toes, pointed toe pumps
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Model Roz attends 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan arriving to the amfAR Gala Los Angeles honoring Paramount Pictures and Kelly Rowland held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, CA on November 3, 2022. © OConnor / AFF-USA.com. 03 Nov 2022 Pictured: Jenna Dewan. Photo credit: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA914200_036.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan arriving to the amfAR Gala Los Angeles honoring Paramount Pictures and Kelly Rowland held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, CA on November 3, 2022. © OConnor / AFF-USA.com. 03 Nov 2022 Pictured: Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons. Photo credit: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA914200_024.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan arriving to the amfAR Gala Los Angeles honoring Paramount Pictures and Kelly Rowland held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, CA on November 3, 2022. © OConnor / AFF-USA.com. 03 Nov 2022 Pictured: Ming Lee Simmons. Photo credit: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA914200_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tinashe brought slick style to the red carpet while celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

On Tuesday, Tinashe arrived to the Novo in Los Angeles for “Billboard”‘s R&B Hip-Hop Live concert, which featured various hip-hop performances in celebration of the musical genre — as well as awards honoring artists including Ice Spice, Lil Wayne and Nas. For the occasion, the “2 On” singer laced into a set of black pointed-toe pumps, complete with thin stiletto heels and a delicate allover print of white, red and yellow flowers.

Tinashe, heels, high heels, pumps, black pumps, floral pumps, printed pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, stiletto pumps, lace-up heels, lace-up pumps, ankle wrap pumps, ankle wrap heels, pointed heels, pointed toes, pointed toe pumps
Tinashe attends the “Billboard” R&B Hip-Hop Live concert at The Novo in Los Angeles on Aug. 8, 2023.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The musician’s shoes were dynamically finished with thin black leather straps, which crossed through red eyelets across her feet before wrapping around her ankles for a cutout effect. The sleek style added a sharp edge that smoothly complemented her outfit: a strapless black leather midi dress, accented with several gold necklaces, a set of crystal-studded gunmetal drop earrings and a metallic green leather version of Brandon Blackwood’s $250 Kuei handbag.

Tinashe, heels, high heels, pumps, black pumps, floral pumps, printed pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, stiletto pumps, lace-up heels, lace-up pumps, ankle wrap pumps, ankle wrap heels, pointed heels, pointed toes, pointed toe pumps
A closer look at Tinashe’s heels.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lace-up heels like Tinashe’s are a top summer shoe trend, favored across sandals and pumps for their long winding straps — which, in addition to creating a slick cutout effect, also provide security for their wearer. The sleek detailing has been utilized in a range of block and stiletto-heeled styles this season, seen in new collections from brands including LoveShackFancy, Schutz, The Attico and Cult Gaia.

When it comes to shoes, Tinashe keeps her rotation slick on and off the red carpet. The “All Hands on Deck” singer favors leather and crystal-accented platform sandals, as well as pointed-toe pumps, from brands including Givenchy, Casadei and René Caovilla for formal occasions. For more casual ensembles, she often slips on white Adidas and Vans sneakers, Ugg boots and Christian Louboutin platforms.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

