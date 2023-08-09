Tinashe Straps into Lace-Up Pumps at ‘Billboard’ R&B Hip-Hop Live Concert

Tinashe brought slick style to the red carpet while celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

On Tuesday, Tinashe arrived to the Novo in Los Angeles for “Billboard”‘s R&B Hip-Hop Live concert, which featured various hip-hop performances in celebration of the musical genre — as well as awards honoring artists including Ice Spice, Lil Wayne and Nas. For the occasion, the “2 On” singer laced into a set of black pointed-toe pumps, complete with thin stiletto heels and a delicate allover print of white, red and yellow flowers.

Tinashe attends the “Billboard” R&B Hip-Hop Live concert at The Novo in Los Angeles on Aug. 8, 2023. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The musician’s shoes were dynamically finished with thin black leather straps, which crossed through red eyelets across her feet before wrapping around her ankles for a cutout effect. The sleek style added a sharp edge that smoothly complemented her outfit: a strapless black leather midi dress, accented with several gold necklaces, a set of crystal-studded gunmetal drop earrings and a metallic green leather version of Brandon Blackwood’s $250 Kuei handbag.

A closer look at Tinashe’s heels. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lace-up heels like Tinashe’s are a top summer shoe trend, favored across sandals and pumps for their long winding straps — which, in addition to creating a slick cutout effect, also provide security for their wearer. The sleek detailing has been utilized in a range of block and stiletto-heeled styles this season, seen in new collections from brands including LoveShackFancy, Schutz, The Attico and Cult Gaia.

When it comes to shoes, Tinashe keeps her rotation slick on and off the red carpet. The “All Hands on Deck” singer favors leather and crystal-accented platform sandals, as well as pointed-toe pumps, from brands including Givenchy, Casadei and René Caovilla for formal occasions. For more casual ensembles, she often slips on white Adidas and Vans sneakers, Ugg boots and Christian Louboutin platforms.

