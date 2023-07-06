×
Read Next: Report: Birkenstock Is Mulling an IPO
Tiffany Trump Enjoys Italy Vacation in ‘Mom’ Jeans and Moccasins

(L-R) Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump elie saab wedding dress, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend Tiffany Trump's wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Nov. 12, 2022.
Pictured: Tiffany Trump,Ivanka Trump
tiffany trump,
Tiffany Trump, celebrity style, plum minidress, sunglasses, pointy-toed nude pumps
From left, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump, senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., watch as President Donald Trump speaks at his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, in Orlando, Fla
Tiffany Trump basked in the sun in her latest post to her Instagram Story. Posted today, the daughter of Donald Trump snapped photos of a lush scenic location along with photos of her outfit of the day. Tiffany is reportedly on vacation in Florence, Italy, with her husband, Michael Boulos.

Tiffany wore a summery striped teal button-down that was tied at the hem. The shirt was collared and long-sleeved with white button closures. On the bottom, the former model wore high-waisted blue “mom” jeans with distressing on the knees and a slightly baggy silhouette.

Tiffany Trump in Florence, Italy.
Tiffany Trump in Florence, Italy.Tiffany Trump

Adding interest to her look, Trump accessorized with black sunglasses along with a small tan knotted leather shoulder bag. The former Vogue intern wore her lengthy tresses parted down the middle and worn in face-framing waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

On her feet, Trump slipped on a pair of camel-colored moccasins. The star’s shoes were likely crafted of leather and comprised of rounded toes fitted with tassel detailing, a slip-on construction and contrasting stitching. The shoe’s sole is often made of a flexible and durable material that allows the wearer endless movement and comfort.

Moccasins have a deep history. The first ever pair of moccasins recorded were believed to date back to 3500 BC and were used to insulate the feet, protecting them from the cold. Today, the footwear style has been adopted and worn by many celebrities, including famed K-Pop stars and royalty.

When it comes to shoes, Trump prefers pointed-toe pumps as a go-to style, which she’s worn for years in tones of black, beige and ivory from brands like Valentino. For events or the red carpet, the former first daughter regularly dons strappy sandals and platform boots from brands like Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Trump keeps her shoes decidedly more casual, appearing in preppy loafers, sneakers or flats.

PHOTOS: See Tiffany Trump’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

