Tiffany Trump Poses for Family Photo in Floral Dress & Classic Suede Pumps

Tiffany Trump, Republican National Convention, Aug. 25 2020
Tiffany Trump at the Republican National Convention on Aug. 25, 2020.
Republican National Convention via CNP / MEGA
Tiffany Trump is ready for summer. Donald Trump’s daughter was spotted in sister Ivanka Trump’s family photo over the weekend in Florida. The Trumps came together to celebrate Ivanka and Jared Kushner’s daughter’s Bat Mitzvah.

For the occasion, Tiffany wore a yellow and orange floral Zimmermann dress. She paired the linen look with classic beige suede pumps.

Ivanka’s daughter Arabella, meanwhile, wore a pair of sparkling Nike sneakers for her festivities.

“With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude,” Ivanka posted on Instagram. “We couldn’t be prouder of the extraordinary young woman she has become. Her kindness, creativity, humor, empathy and passion have filled our lives with so much joy and inspiration. May her Bat Mitzvah be the beginning of a beautiful and fulfilling chapter in her life.”

The family image also included Ivanka’s siblings Eric and Donald Jr. However, Donald and Melania Trump, as well as their son Barron, were absent. For her look, Ivanka dressed in an embellished aqua blue gown and sandals.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Trump’s style evolution over the years.

