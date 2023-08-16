×
Tiffany Haddish Pops in Colorful Graffiti Sneakers to Perform at Laugh Factory

Tiffany Haddish Pops in Graffiti Sneakers to Perform at Laugh Factory
Tiffany Haddish brought a pop of prints to the Laugh Factory.

While performing at a benefit for those affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike, Haddish took the stage in a set of lace-up sneakers. The “Haunted Mansion” actress‘ style featured a round-toed white base with thick rubber soles, creating a chunky silhouette. Her style gained a bright burst of color from its allover multicolored prints, which included overlapping graffiti-style patterns of hearts, dice and playing cards.

Tiffany Haddish attends the benefit for those affected by strikes at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on Aug. 15, 2023.Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Haddish’s sneakers created a whimsical base for her equally colorful outfit: a deep pink sleeveless top, worn beneath an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt-style minidress. The light cream piece was cinched by thin side straps and printed with a black-lined pattern of abstract shapes in hues of blue, pink and orange, smoothly matching her shoes’ color palette for a monochrome appearance. Haddish minimally finished her outfit with a pair of small hoop earrings.

A closer look at Haddish’s sneakers.Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The “Here Today” actress‘ shoes leaned into the chunky sneaker silhouette that’s grown in popularity in recent years. Stemming from nostalgia for similar styles from the ’90s, thick-soled sneakers with exaggerated bases and cushioned insoles have returned as a year-round shoe style. Pairs in a range of colors have been released from numerous brands as well, as seen in new styles from labels including Buffalo Shoes, Fila and Lanvin.

Haddish’s shoe style is trendy and bold. The “Girls Trip” star often wears high-heeled sandals and pointed pumps in a range of finishes and colors on the red carpet, often hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti. Off-duty, she can also be seen in chunky sneakers from brands like Adidas.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

