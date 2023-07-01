×
Ashley Park Means Business in Orange Blazer and Hot Pink Gladiator Sandals at SiriusXM Studios for 'Joy Ride'
Tiffany Haddish Steps Into Summer in Blush Pink Dress and Silver Sandals at 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture

Tiffany Haddish, pink, blush, mini dress, silver, metallic, sandal heels.
Tiffany Haddish Pops in Blush Pink at 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture
tiffany haddish, def comedy jam 25, netflix, red carpet style
Tiffany Haddish attended and spoke at the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture yesterday held in New Orleans

The “Girls Trip” star was outfitted in a blush pink mini dress made of satin fabric with a shiny finish. The garment featured short sleeves, a high neckline, a keyhole cutout on the bodice and layers of pleating that made up the waist and skirt of the dress.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans.Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

Accessorizing her ensemble, the “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” actress toted a pink leather mini bag with large silver buckle detailing.

As for footwear, the stand-up comedian stepped into a pair of silver metallic sandal heels. The high-shine pair was comprised of square toes and thin but secure straps that sat on top of Haddish’s toes and just below her ankle, fascinated in place with a buckle clasp. Haddish’s shoes were backless and sat atop thin 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels that gave the thespian a small boost in height.

A closer look at Tiffany Haddish’s shoes.Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste. For red-carpet events, she’s all about fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” star tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

The 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture is a multi-day event spanning from June 29 to July 3 that pays homage to all things black culture and hip-hop. Along with a series of panels, which is held in New Orleans, also features a concert segment that will feature some of the biggest names in music including Remy Ma, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane and Coco Jones among others. Panel guests thus far have included Kamala Harris, Taraji P. Henson, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, and Oprah Winfrey among others.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans.Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

PHOTOS: Take a look at Tiffany Haddish’s breakout style moments.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

