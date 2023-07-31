Tiffany Haddish Hosts ‘Great Gatsby’ Party in Pointed-Toe Heels and Flapper Style

Tiffany Haddish turned heads in a roaring ’20s style look. The “Girls Trip” actress hosted a “The Great Gatsby”-themed party on Long Island, New York, on Sunday night. For the soiree, Haddish wore a flapper-inspired look.

The actress donned a red and black sequin dress with a chevron-like print. The sleeveless dress reached her knees and featured a V-neckline as well as a matching train that was draped behind her. She accessorized the vintage look with a sparkly headband with a large red feather, plus a bracelet and a ring.

Haddish hosts party at the Oheka Castle in Long Island. SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

The actress slipped into a pair of timeless heels to round out her look. She wore pointed-toe pumps to the party. Her shoes featured a thin ankle strap for extra support. The sharp, pointed toes were covered in a red and black print that matched the sequins on her dress perfectly. Pointed-toe pumps remain one of the most versatile shoe styles because the slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily. The construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Haddish’s style aligns with her eccentric and eclectic tastes. For red carpet events, she frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” actress tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and sleek boots. Most recently, she wore black strappy beaded sandal heels, featuring rounded opened toes and thin beaded intersecting straps to the ESPYs earlier this month. She paired the sandals with a black dress from Alexandre Vauthier.

