Tiffany Haddish Commands Attention in Little Black Dress and Beaded Heels at ESPYs 2023

Tiffany Haddish commanded the red carpet at the 2023 ESPYs held in Los Angeles tonight. “The Card Counter” actress graced the red carpet in a little black dress featuring an asymmetrical hem and structurally exaggerated shoulders.

Additionally, the garment was bodycon and had long sleeves and sparkling silver lining that offered the garment a slight peekaboo effect as Haddish traversed the carpet. The hemline of the dress was interestingly short on the sides and long in the middle, giving the garment dimension while setting it apart from everything else that other attendees wore.

Rounding out her look, Haddish wore a myriad of wavy diamond-encrusted jewelry on her ears and fingers and styled her short bleach-blond tresses in waves kept close to the scalp.

On the footwear front, the stand-up comedian sported a pair of black strappy beaded sandal heels. The glamorous shoes were comprised of rounded opened toes and thin beaded intersecting straps situated in a knot that sat across the tops of Haddish’s toes and at her ankles, fascinated in place with a buckle clasp. Finally, Haddish’s shoes sat atop thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that gave the “Night School” star a small boost in height.

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste. For red-carpet events, she’s all about fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” star tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.

