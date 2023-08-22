Tiffany Haddish Pops in Eye-Catching Graffiti-Print Sneakers at Arby’s Foundation Event

Tiffany Haddish treated students to lunch at Arby’s in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, after it was revealed that she and the Arby’s Foundation have partnered to donate $1 million dollars to help relieve school lunch debt across the U.S.

The actress and comedian stepped out in a colorful ensemble, wearing bright red overalls with graffiti-print sneakers. The shoes were covered in hearts, dice, playing cards and more, making them an attention-grabbing conversation starter that effortlessly completed her look.

Tiffany Haddish treats students to lunch at Arby’s in Los Angeles, Calif. on Tuesday. Shutterstock

The “Haunted Mansion” star donned the same chunky silhouette during a stand-up performance at a benefit show at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles last week.

Tiffany Haddish wears bold platform sneakers at Arby’s in Los Angeles, Calif. Shutterstock

The vibrant overalls she sported featured cargo pockets and a belted waist while her lace-up low-top shoes were set on a chunky platform sole. The “Girls” Trip” actress kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a simple pair of structured gold hoop earrings and an Apple watch featuring a sleek, chocolate brown band.

“I am so honored to be partnering with the Arby’s Foundation to support this important cause,” Haddish said in a statement. “There are so many children and families that have the major concern of school lunch debt top of mind as we head into the back-to-school season and I am happy to be able to play a small part in finding a solution.”

In addition to teaming up with the Arby’s Foundation, Haddish has her own charity, the She Ready Foundation, which aims to empower children living in the foster care system.