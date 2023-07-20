×
Read Next: Mark Wahlberg’s Municipal Brand to Launch Performance Footwear This Fall With StreetTrend
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Tia Mowry Goes Wild in Zebra-Print Blazer & Leather Sandals for Mirror Selfie

Tia Mowry, Los Angeles, sneakers, black sneakers, leggings, black leggings, athletic sneakers, sporty sneakers, lace up sneakers, chunky sneakers, Prada, belt bag
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Tia Mowry attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented by Lifetime on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Tia Mowry attends Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Tia Mowry-Hardrict attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Tia Mowry attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery20 Images
Share

Tia Mowry put a wild flair on business attire as she posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram story on Wednesday. The “Sister Sister” star wore a black T-shirt and layered it with a beige zebra-print blazer.

Mowry paired the jacket with a matching high-waisted wrap skirt. She accessorized the look with three gold pendant necklaces, a bracelet, an anklet, an oversized pair of hoops, and an assortment of rings. She also added a pair of black rectangle sunglasses and a black leather mini handbag with gold hardware along the shoulder strap and clasp.

Tia Mowry on her Instagram story on July 19, 2023.
Tia Mowry on her Instagram story on July 19, 2023.Tia Mowry

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The leather heels featured an almond toe and a barely there silhouette with a toe and ankle strap. The heels brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Last week, Mowry recreated the viral foot scene from the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie. She posted a montage of videos wearing a variety of pink looks including minidresses and metallic pumps from top labels like Versace, Nadine Merabi, Givenchy and Retrofete.

Mowry is known for having an envious shoe closet. When she’s having a casual day in sweats or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like crystal-embellished heels or metallic thigh-high boots. Mowry has also been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Dr. Martens to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich and Stuart Weitzman.

Tia Mowry best fashion and outfits style.
Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years
View Gallery20 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tia Mowry Goes Wild in Zebra-Print Blazer & Leather Sandals
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad