Tia Mowry Goes Wild in Zebra-Print Blazer & Leather Sandals for Mirror Selfie

Tia Mowry put a wild flair on business attire as she posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram story on Wednesday. The “Sister Sister” star wore a black T-shirt and layered it with a beige zebra-print blazer.

Mowry paired the jacket with a matching high-waisted wrap skirt. She accessorized the look with three gold pendant necklaces, a bracelet, an anklet, an oversized pair of hoops, and an assortment of rings. She also added a pair of black rectangle sunglasses and a black leather mini handbag with gold hardware along the shoulder strap and clasp.

Tia Mowry on her Instagram story on July 19, 2023. Tia Mowry

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The leather heels featured an almond toe and a barely there silhouette with a toe and ankle strap. The heels brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Last week, Mowry recreated the viral foot scene from the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie. She posted a montage of videos wearing a variety of pink looks including minidresses and metallic pumps from top labels like Versace, Nadine Merabi, Givenchy and Retrofete.

Mowry is known for having an envious shoe closet. When she’s having a casual day in sweats or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like crystal-embellished heels or metallic thigh-high boots. Mowry has also been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Dr. Martens to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich and Stuart Weitzman.