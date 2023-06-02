Tia Mowry Suits Up in Blazer Dress & Strappy Sandals for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Premiere With Son Cree

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tia Mowry was sharply suited as she attended the world premiere of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” in Los Angeles on Tuesday. She was accompanied by her son Cree Hardrict.
The former Disney Channel star layered a black top with a matching blazer minidress that featured a gold button closure and satin lining along the lapels and pockets.
Mowry accessorized the look with a set of gold rings, an earring cuff and a pair of hoops. She debuted her new pixie cut at the premiere with a sleek style and mini curls framing the sides of her face bringing attention to her bold makeup that featured a dark smokey eye and a nude lip.
The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The front of the satin heels featured an almond toe with a strappy crisscross design. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.
Mowry was last seen promoting her haircare brand’s newest product on Instagram earlier this week. She posted a video spritzing the hair mist in a denim miniskirt and slick sandals.
The “Sister, Sister” actress is known for having an envious shoe closet. When she’s having a casual day in sweats or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like crystal-embellished heels or metallic thigh-high boots.
Mowry has also been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Dr. Martens to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich and Stuart Weitzman.
