Tia Mowry Suits Up in Blazer Dress & Strappy Sandals for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Premiere With Son Cree

Tia Mowry was sharply suited as she attended the world premiere of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” in Los Angeles on Tuesday. She was accompanied by her son Cree Hardrict.

The former Disney Channel star layered a black top with a matching blazer minidress that featured a gold button closure and satin lining along the lapels and pockets.

Tia Mowry attends the world premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Mowry accessorized the look with a set of gold rings, an earring cuff and a pair of hoops. She debuted her new pixie cut at the premiere with a sleek style and mini curls framing the sides of her face bringing attention to her bold makeup that featured a dark smokey eye and a nude lip.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The front of the satin heels featured an almond toe with a strappy crisscross design. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Tia Mowry attends the world premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Mowry was last seen promoting her haircare brand’s newest product on Instagram earlier this week. She posted a video spritzing the hair mist in a denim miniskirt and slick sandals.

The “Sister, Sister” actress is known for having an envious shoe closet. When she’s having a casual day in sweats or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like crystal-embellished heels or metallic thigh-high boots.

Mowry has also been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Dr. Martens to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich and Stuart Weitzman.

