Catherine Zeta-Jones Strolls in Portofino in Black Espadrille Wedges With Michael Douglas
Tia Mowry Dances in $60 Converse Sneakers With Her Son Cree

View Gallery12 Images
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tia Mowry served up whimsical denim-on-denim styling on social media with a classic shoe to boot.

In a playful dance-off Instagram Reel, the former Disney actress could be seen alongside her 12-year-old son Cree. For the occasion, Mowry wore a cropped, two-tone embellished denim jacket with thick black trim and a whimsical design throughout with eyelet detailing and stars. The piece made a dynamic statement when layered over a simple white top and light-wash denim cutoff shorts.


Mowry opted to complete her double-denim outfit with a smattering of jewelry, including massive oversized hoop earrings and two stacks of bracelets. Cree, meanwhile, sported an all-black ensemble complete with comfortable Crocs clogs.

Where footwear was concerned, Mowry laced into a classic staple sneaker style to finish her outfit: Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star Classics. The “Twitches” actress’ $60 low-top style featured white canvas uppers and midsole piping in red and navy tones, creating a neutral base for her outfit. However, for those who don’t favor white sneakers, the same style is available in over a dozen color options and a wide range of heights on Converse’s website.
Converse's Chuck Taylor All Star Classics low-top sneakers.

When it comes to footwear, Mowry often wears sneakers from popular brands like Nike and On. Specifically, the internet personality tends to gravitate toward Nike Air Maxes and Blazers. She also regularly models high heels, from pumps to sandals and booties, on Instagram. Some of her favorite heels include pointy clear PVC styles and strappy open-toe silhouettes.

About the Author:

Allie Fasanella is a contributing writer for Footwear News, covering celebrity style, trending news and the latest shoe releases.

Tia Mowry best fashion and outfits style.
Tia Mowry Dances in $60 White Converse Sneakers With Her Son Cree
