Tia Mowry Dances in $60 Converse Sneakers With Her Son Cree

Tia Mowry served up whimsical denim-on-denim styling on social media with a classic shoe to boot.

In a playful dance-off Instagram Reel, the former Disney actress could be seen alongside her 12-year-old son Cree. For the occasion, Mowry wore a cropped, two-tone embellished denim jacket with thick black trim and a whimsical design throughout with eyelet detailing and stars. The piece made a dynamic statement when layered over a simple white top and light-wash denim cutoff shorts.

Mowry opted to complete her double-denim outfit with a smattering of jewelry, including massive oversized hoop earrings and two stacks of bracelets. Cree, meanwhile, sported an all-black ensemble complete with comfortable Crocs clogs.



Where footwear was concerned, Mowry laced into a classic staple sneaker style to finish her outfit: Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star Classics. The “Twitches” actress’ $60 low-top style featured white canvas uppers and midsole piping in red and navy tones, creating a neutral base for her outfit. However, for those who don’t favor white sneakers, the same style is available in over a dozen color options and a wide range of heights on Converse’s website.

Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star Classics low-top sneakers. Courtesy of Converse

When it comes to footwear, Mowry often wears sneakers from popular brands like Nike and On. Specifically, the internet personality tends to gravitate toward Nike Air Maxes and Blazers. She also regularly models high heels, from pumps to sandals and booties, on Instagram. Some of her favorite heels include pointy clear PVC styles and strappy open-toe silhouettes.

Ahead, check out the gallery to discover some of Tia Mowry’s most glamorous style moments over the years.

