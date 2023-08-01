Tia Mowry Dances in $60 Converse Sneakers With Her Son Cree

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tia Mowry served up whimsical denim-on-denim styling on social media with a classic shoe to boot.
In a playful dance-off Instagram Reel, the former Disney actress could be seen alongside her 12-year-old son Cree. For the occasion, Mowry wore a cropped, two-tone embellished denim jacket with thick black trim and a whimsical design throughout with eyelet detailing and stars. The piece made a dynamic statement when layered over a simple white top and light-wash denim cutoff shorts.
When it comes to footwear, Mowry often wears sneakers from popular brands like Nike and On. Specifically, the internet personality tends to gravitate toward Nike Air Maxes and Blazers. She also regularly models high heels, from pumps to sandals and booties, on Instagram. Some of her favorite heels include pointy clear PVC styles and strappy open-toe silhouettes.
Ahead, check out the gallery to discover some of Tia Mowry’s most glamorous style moments over the years.
Allie Fasanella is a contributing writer for Footwear News, covering celebrity style, trending news and the latest shoe releases.
