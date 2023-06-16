×
Tia Mowry Goes Sheer in White Zimmermann Pants & Strappy Aquazzura Sandals

Tia Mowry attends the world premiere of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Tia Mowry attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented by Lifetime on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Tia Mowry attends Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Tia Mowry-Hardrict attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Tia Mowry attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Tia Mowry is kicking off summer, wearing a slew of stylish white ensembles.

The actress posted a video on Instagram this week, transitioning from one Zimmermann look to another. The first was a sleek two-piece number featuring the Wonderland Lace fabric, taking on the sheer trend. Then, she slipped on the Tama linen & silk v-neck minidress with a timeless silhouette.

On her feet, she selected a pair of strappy Aquazzura sandals. The sandals, designed with sophistication in mind, featured a stiletto heel that elongated her legs and added a touch of elegance to her overall look. The rounded toe of the sandals provided a comfortable fit while maintaining a sleek and polished appearance.

“The Game” actress has become well-known for her enviable collection of shoes, which never fails to impress. On casual days when she opts for comfortable sweatpants or focuses on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” she often chooses more traditional footwear options like stylish autumnal ankle boots or pristine white sneakers. These choices reflect her effortless style and practical approach to fashion.

However, when it comes to red-carpet events or glamorous occasions, Mowry goes all out and selects extravagant pumps that elevate her look to new heights. She gravitates towards lavish options such as crystal-embellished heels or metallic thigh-high boots, exuding a sense of opulence and sophistication. These choices perfectly complement her red-carpet ensembles, adding a touch of glamour and ensuring she stands out from the crowd.

In addition to her high-end choices, Mowry also embraces reasonably priced footwear from a variety of brands. She effortlessly combines style and accessibility by incorporating popular labels like Nike and Dr. Martens into her wardrobe. These more affordable options demonstrate her down-to-earth nature and ability to appreciate fashion at various price points.

Not one to shy away from luxury, Mowry has also been spotted donning designer footwear from renowned brands such as Christian Dior, Jessica Rich and Stuart Weitzman. These high-end labels further showcase her impeccable taste and willingness to explore different styles and trends.

