Tia Mowry Owns Her Power in Towering 6-Inch Heels and Tulle-Trimmed Cropped Blazer

Tia Mowry shared a powerful video on her Instagram today.

Accompanied by a lengthy caption, the video saw Mowry strutting down a hallway clad in a monochrome black ensemble. The caption featured in the video read, “POV: you finally step into your power and stopped settling for less than you deserve.”

Reaching new heights, the “Sister, Sister” star stepped into a pair of black platform heels. The shoes were crafted from black patent leather and comprised of sharp triangular toes and a strap-heavy construction that secured the pair in place around the ankles. The jet-black footwear also included thick and sturdy platform soles and thick block heels reaching an estimated 6-inch in height that rounded out the set, offering Mowry a lofty boost.

Platforms are a common pick for many celebrities, especially during the warmer months. Although she doesn’t wear them often, Mowry coordinates platform styles with impactful silhouettes that could very well benefit from a boost in height.

As for Mowry’s wardrobe situation, the high-octane dresser donned a black satin cropped blazer featuring structural shoulders and lengthy black tulle trim that swept the floor as Mowry walked. The thespian’s blazer was layered under a plain black top of some kind. Rounding out her look, the cookbook author sported high-waisted black shorts.

On the accessories front, Mowry stacked on various pieces of gold jewelry which included a plethora of chain necklaces and hoop earrings.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

