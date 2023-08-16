×
Tia Mowry Owns Her Power in Towering 6-Inch Heels and Tulle-Trimmed Cropped Blazer

Tia Mowry, Dr. Martens, leather, mesh, Los Angeles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Tia Mowry attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented by Lifetime on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Tia Mowry attends Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Tia Mowry-Hardrict attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Tia Mowry attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Tia Mowry shared a powerful video on her Instagram today.

Accompanied by a lengthy caption, the video saw Mowry strutting down a hallway clad in a monochrome black ensemble. The caption featured in the video read, “POV: you finally step into your power and stopped settling for less than you deserve.”

Reaching new heights, the “Sister, Sister” star stepped into a pair of black platform heels. The shoes were crafted from black patent leather and comprised of sharp triangular toes and a strap-heavy construction that secured the pair in place around the ankles. The jet-black footwear also included thick and sturdy platform soles and thick block heels reaching an estimated 6-inch in height that rounded out the set, offering Mowry a lofty boost.

Platforms are a common pick for many celebrities, especially during the warmer months. Although she doesn’t wear them often, Mowry coordinates platform styles with impactful silhouettes that could very well benefit from a boost in height.

As for Mowry’s wardrobe situation, the high-octane dresser donned a black satin cropped blazer featuring structural shoulders and lengthy black tulle trim that swept the floor as Mowry walked. The thespian’s blazer was layered under a plain black top of some kind. Rounding out her look, the cookbook author sported high-waisted black shorts.

On the accessories front, Mowry stacked on various pieces of gold jewelry which included a plethora of chain necklaces and hoop earrings.

Tia Mowry
Tia MowryMarc Patrick/BFA.com

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Tia Mowry Towers in 6-Inch Heels and Powerful Cropped Blazer
