Tia Mowry Gets Edgy for Mirror Selfie in Black On Running Sneakers

Tia Mowry mixed athletic pieces with dressier styles for the ultimate athlesuire look.

The “Sister, Sister” alum posted to her Instagram story on Sunday. She took a video in her closet mirror showing off her strut. In the story, Mowry wore athletic sneakers. Her On Cloudnova shoes are made of recycled polyester and covered in a black mesh material. Elastic laces strap over the black tongue and thick white rubber soles ground the shoes. The Cloudnova shoes retail for $160 on On’s website.

Mowry on her Instagram story. Instagram/ Tia Mowry

The “Twitches” star paired her running shoes with black sweatpants from Alo Yoga. Her jogger-style sweats featured elastic bands at the ankles. She also wore a black leather jacket in her story with a black top underneath. The fitted jacket featured gold hardware, including large buttons. Mowry accessorized with black round sunglasses as well as large hoop earrings and a few rings to complete the look.

On Cloudnova Courtesy of On Running

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. She also reaches for more affordable brands like Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years. Recently, she wore a pair of white Converse low-top sneakers on her Instagram. She paired the Chuck Taylors with a denim cropped embellished jacket and denim shorts.

