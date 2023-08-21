×
Tia Mowry Gets Edgy for Mirror Selfie in Black On Running Sneakers

tia mowry, the little mermaid, premiere
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Tia Mowry attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented by Lifetime on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Tia Mowry attends Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Tia Mowry-Hardrict attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Tia Mowry attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Tia Mowry mixed athletic pieces with dressier styles for the ultimate athlesuire look.

The “Sister, Sister” alum posted to her Instagram story on Sunday. She took a video in her closet mirror showing off her strut. In the story, Mowry wore athletic sneakers. Her On Cloudnova shoes are made of recycled polyester and covered in a black mesh material. Elastic laces strap over the black tongue and thick white rubber soles ground the shoes. The Cloudnova shoes retail for $160 on On’s website.

tia mowry, sweatpants, alo, black on cloud sneakers, athletic, leather jacket, instagram
Mowry on her Instagram story.Instagram/ Tia Mowry

The “Twitches” star paired her running shoes with black sweatpants from Alo Yoga. Her jogger-style sweats featured elastic bands at the ankles. She also wore a black leather jacket in her story with a black top underneath. The fitted jacket featured gold hardware, including large buttons. Mowry accessorized with black round sunglasses as well as large hoop earrings and a few rings to complete the look.

On Running Cloudnova sneaker
On CloudnovaCourtesy of On Running

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. She also reaches for more affordable brands like Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years. Recently, she wore a pair of white Converse low-top sneakers on her Instagram. She paired the Chuck Taylors with a denim cropped embellished jacket and denim shorts.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Tia Mowry best fashion and outfits style.
Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years
View Gallery20 Images
Tia Mowry Gets Edgy for Mirror Selfie in Black On Running Sneakers
