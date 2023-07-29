×
Tia Mowry Swaps Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Sneakers for Strappy Sandals and Denim Cutoffs

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Tia Mowry attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented by Lifetime on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Tia Mowry attends Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Tia Mowry-Hardrict attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Tia Mowry attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Tia Mowry took to her Instagram story last night to share a video of herself sporting a chic look. Posing for a full-length mirror selfie, the “Sister, Sister” alum showed off an outfit that was seemingly for a night out.

In the short clip set to music, Mowry can be seen wearing a black blazer layered over a semi-sheer black top and light-denim jean shorts with frayed edges.

The actress accessorized with a selection of gold jewelry including a pair of massive oversized hoop earrings and a delicate anklet. She also carried a black leather handbag featuring gold hardware and two straps.

On foot, the entrepreneur wore black sandals set on a stiletto heel that looked to be approximately 4 inches high. The minimalist style fastened at the ankle, just above her anklet and boasted a simple toe strap design.

Prior to getting dressed up, Mowry shared another brief video of herself donning a sleek, all-black Nike getup. She paired a muscle tee with leggings and black Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature sneakers featuring white accents and chunky soles. The “Family Reunion” actress also wore a smattering of gold jewelry.

When it comes to fashion and footwear, Mowry’s choices run the gamut. A glance at her Instagram will show you her affinity for bright colors, bold prints and metallic details. In terms of shoes, she often reaches for strappy sandals, sleek boots and eye-catching pumps, depending on the occasion. The mother of two is also notably a fan of Nike sneakers, from running styles to Blazers and more.

Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Tia Mowry’s most glamorous looks over the years.

About the Author:

Allie Fasanella is a contributing writer for Footwear News, covering celebrity style, trending news and the latest shoe releases.

