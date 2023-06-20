Tia Mowry Celebrates Juneteenth in Black & Gold Balmain Top With Versace Sandals

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to share how she celebrated Juneteenth this year. The holiday is about family and community for the actress.

In a carousel of stylish photos, Mowry posed in a regal look with her daughter Cairo and son Cree in the cover photo. The “Sister Sister” alum teamed the Balmain sequin-embellished tweed top with a sleek miniskirt.

Mowry loves a good strappy sandal, so she selected Versace leather sandals showcasing a construction adorned with safety pins and crystals. They featured an open square toe, a zip fastening at the back and a leather sole.

Renowned for her impeccable shoe collection, the actress from “The Game” consistently impresses with her footwear choices. During casual days or while focusing on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” she leans towards classic options like stylish ankle boots or pristine white sneakers. These selections embody her effortless style and practical approach to fashion.

Mowry strikes a balance between high-end and affordable footwear, seamlessly incorporating popular brands like Nike and Dr. Martens into her wardrobe. This demonstrates her down-to-earth nature and ability to appreciate fashion across different price points. Luxury is not foreign to Mowry, as she confidently flaunts designer shoes from renowned brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich and Stuart Weitzman.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, holds immense significance as it commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle for freedom, equality and the pursuit of justice.