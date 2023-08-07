Tia Mowry Slips On Barely-There Pumps With Purple Isabel Marant Mini Skirt for FWRD x Dwyane Wade Hall of Fame Party

Tia Mowry stylishly attended Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame Induction celebration at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Los Angeles on Sunday. Luxury fashion online retailer FWRD hosted the event honoring the basketball star. Other stars attended the event including Kimora Lee Simmons, Queen Latfiah, and Karrueche Tran.

The “Sister, Sister” actress wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The shoes featured a clear upper that allowed the navy blue insole to be seen. The back of the pumps were hidden, but she was most likely supported by a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Tia Mowry attends the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on Aug. 6, 2023 in Los Angeles. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

The actress completed the look with a royal blue velvet Isabel Marant button-down shirt that featured a ribbed texture and two front pockets. She paired the collared piece with a matching mini skirt.

Mowry accessorized with two gold pendant necklaces, an earring cuff, a pair of statement earrings and an assortment of sparkling rings and bracelets including a linked watch. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek updo style complimenting her glamorous makeup that featured a purple eye look and a glossy nude lip.

Tia Mowry attends the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on August 6, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

Mowry took to Instagram last week during a playful dance off with her son Cree. For the occasion, she paired a two-toned embellished denim jacket with $60 Converse sneakers.

Mowry is known for having an envious shoe closet. When she’s having a casual day in sweats or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like crystal-embellished heels or metallic thigh-high boots. Mowry has also been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Dr. Martens to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich and Stuart Weitzman.