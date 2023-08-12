×
Tia Mowry Goes Grunge in Classic Dr. Martens Boots and a Sheer Mesh Top

Tia Mowry, Dr. Martens, leather, mesh, Los Angeles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Tia Mowry attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented by Lifetime on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Tia Mowry attends Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Tia Mowry-Hardrict attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Tia Mowry attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Tia Morwy was spotted heading out for the night with her friends in Los Angeles yesterday.

Going full grunge, Mowry laced up classic black Dr. Martens boots leather boots with rounded toes and black leather uppers that gave the shoes a slightly shiny finish. The sleek pair streamlined the “Sister, Sister” actress’ silhouette while their thick rubber soles offered the Mowry a small and sturdy boost in height.

Tia Mowry, Dr. Martens, leather, mesh, Los Angeles.
Tia Mowry (R) is seen on Aug. 11, 2023 in Los Angeles.GC Images

The pair also featured Dr. Martens’ classic bright yellow stitching that is, more often than not, instantly recognizable. The brand’s classic boot is an increasingly popular choice for many celebrities, including the “Family Reunion” star.

As previously mentioned, the style is grungy, worn religiously by those who identify as such. They are also rugged and sturdy, giving the wearer forgiveness when it comes to wear and tear. In fact, many Dr. Marten styles look best when distressed. The boots are also non-slip style and perfect for just about any occasion.

Tia Mowry, Dr. Martens, leather, mesh, Los Angeles.
A closer look at Tia Mowry’s shoes.GC Images
Dr. Martens 1460 Women’s Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots
Dr. Martens Classic boot.Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Matching the vibes of her footwear, Mowry styled a daring sheer black mesh top which was layered overtop a matching black bra, offering the thespian extra coverage. On the bottom, the cookbook author donned baggy black denim shorts in a high-waisted style. The denim featured a frayed hemline that offered Mowry’s look an extra touch of grunge. Overtop it all, Mowry wore an oversized shiny patent leather jacket with a boxy disposition that cleanly rounded out her look.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

Tia Mowry, Dr. Martens, leather, mesh, Los Angeles.
Tia Mowry (R) is seen on Aug. 11, 2023 in Los Angeles.GC Images

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

keith haring x dr. martens, keith haring shoes, dr. martens
Dr. Martens x Keith Haring Collaboration Gallery
View Gallery17 Images
Tia Mowry Channels Inner Grunge Girl in Classic Dr. Martens Boots
