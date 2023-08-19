Tia Mowry Pops in Clear Heels and Sporty Orange Mini Dress

Tia Mowry shared a snapshot of a colorful look she put together on her Instagram Story today. The photograph was accompanied by a caption that read, “Love this look!!! Everything on point.”

On the footwear front, Mowry upped the ante, stepping into a pair of pointed-toe pumps crafted of clear vinyl uppers that gave the style an added edge. The see-through shoes were fitted with what appeared to be bright orange soles and arches accompanied by sharp knife-like pointed toes and thin stiletto-style heels that stood at an estimated 3 to 4 inches in height.

A clear heel often offers the wearer the illusion of length, elongating the silhouette with a style that is seemingly not there. The clear style also acts as a great neutral piece when paired alongside comparatively bold pieces.

Clear heels have cropped up on many famous feet over the years, making for a more daring alternative to their classic opaque pump counterpart. Recently, top stars like Ashley Graham, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Coco Jones, Dolly Parton and Chloe Bailey have been spotted sporting the transparent footwear style.

Offering her ensemble a pop of color, the “Sister, Sister” star was outfitted in a sleeveless mini dress featuring a collared neckline. The garment was sport and fitted, comprised of button closures and a short front-facing slit that further diversified Mowry’s silhouette. Accompanying her dress was a variety of gold jewelry including large hoop earrings.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals