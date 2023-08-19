×
Read Next: Lala Anthony Goes Old School in Nike Air Jordan 5 Retro GS and Leather Sports Jacket
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Tia Mowry Pops in Clear Heels and Sporty Orange Mini Dress

Tia Mowry, Dr. Martens, leather, mesh, Los Angeles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Tia Mowry attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented by Lifetime on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Tia Mowry attends Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Tia Mowry-Hardrict attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Tia Mowry attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery20 Images
Share

Tia Mowry shared a snapshot of a colorful look she put together on her Instagram Story today. The photograph was accompanied by a caption that read, “Love this look!!! Everything on point.”

On the footwear front, Mowry upped the ante, stepping into a pair of pointed-toe pumps crafted of clear vinyl uppers that gave the style an added edge. The see-through shoes were fitted with what appeared to be bright orange soles and arches accompanied by sharp knife-like pointed toes and thin stiletto-style heels that stood at an estimated 3 to 4 inches in height.

A clear heel often offers the wearer the illusion of length, elongating the silhouette with a style that is seemingly not there. The clear style also acts as a great neutral piece when paired alongside comparatively bold pieces.

Clear heels have cropped up on many famous feet over the years, making for a more daring alternative to their classic opaque pump counterpart. Recently, top stars like Ashley Graham, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Coco Jones, Dolly Parton and Chloe Bailey have been spotted sporting the transparent footwear style.

Offering her ensemble a pop of color, the “Sister, Sister” star was outfitted in a sleeveless mini dress featuring a collared neckline. The garment was sport and fitted, comprised of button closures and a short front-facing slit that further diversified Mowry’s silhouette. Accompanying her dress was a variety of gold jewelry including large hoop earrings.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals

mtv vmas, video music awards, celebrities in clear shoes
Celebrities Wearing the Clear Shoe Trend
View Gallery31 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tia Mowry Shares OOTD In Clear Pumps & Sporty Bright Orange Mini Dress
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad