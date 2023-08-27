Tia Mowry Wears Ankle-Strapped Pumps to Aunt Bloneva Wiggins’ Funeral

Tia Mowry was formally outfitted for a day of personal mourning.

On Saturday, Mowry took to Instagram to share a group photo with twin sister Tamera Mowry — as well as their brothers, Tahj and Tavior — in a black outfit while at the funeral of their aunt, Blovena Wiggins. For the occasion, Tia wore a set of pointed-toe pumps with pointed toes and closed counters, topped by thin ankle straps.

Thin stiletto heels finished the pair with a formal base, which Tia matched with a tiered black knee-length dress and black Prada belt bag. Her funeral attire was complete with a deep green double-breasted blazer, as well as dark sunglasses and large gold hoop earrings.

Following the occasion, Mowry also shared Instagram Stories while out with friends on a shopping trip to Chanel’s boutique in Cannes, France. Her ensemble for the outing featured a sleeveless black maxi dress, casually paired with white athletic sneakers.

Tia Mowry poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 26, 2023. Courtesy of Tia Mowry/Instagram

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on trending news, celebrity style and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.