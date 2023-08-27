Tia Mowry Wears Ankle-Strapped Pumps to Aunt Bloneva Wiggins’ Funeral

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tia Mowry was formally outfitted for a day of personal mourning.
On Saturday, Mowry took to Instagram to share a group photo with twin sister Tamera Mowry — as well as their brothers, Tahj and Tavior — in a black outfit while at the funeral of their aunt, Blovena Wiggins. For the occasion, Tia wore a set of pointed-toe pumps with pointed toes and closed counters, topped by thin ankle straps.
Thin stiletto heels finished the pair with a formal base, which Tia matched with a tiered black knee-length dress and black Prada belt bag. Her funeral attire was complete with a deep green double-breasted blazer, as well as dark sunglasses and large gold hoop earrings.
Following the occasion, Mowry also shared Instagram Stories while out with friends on a shopping trip to Chanel’s boutique in Cannes, France. Her ensemble for the outing featured a sleeveless black maxi dress, casually paired with white athletic sneakers.
Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.
Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on trending news, celebrity style and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.
By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.