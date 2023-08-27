×
Tia Mowry Wears Ankle-Strapped Pumps to Aunt Bloneva Wiggins’ Funeral

Tia Mowry, pumps, heels, high heels, black pumps, pointed toe pumps, ankle strap pumps, stilettos
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Tia Mowry attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented by Lifetime on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Tia Mowry attends Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Tia Mowry-Hardrict attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Tia Mowry attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Tia Mowry was formally outfitted for a day of personal mourning.

On Saturday, Mowry took to Instagram to share a group photo with twin sister Tamera Mowry — as well as their brothers, Tahj and Tavior — in a black outfit while at the funeral of their aunt, Blovena Wiggins. For the occasion, Tia wore a set of pointed-toe pumps with pointed toes and closed counters, topped by thin ankle straps.

Thin stiletto heels finished the pair with a formal base, which Tia matched with a tiered black knee-length dress and black Prada belt bag. Her funeral attire was complete with a deep green double-breasted blazer, as well as dark sunglasses and large gold hoop earrings.

Following the occasion, Mowry also shared Instagram Stories while out with friends on a shopping trip to Chanel’s boutique in Cannes, France. Her ensemble for the outing featured a sleeveless black maxi dress, casually paired with white athletic sneakers.

Tia Mowry, Chanel, instagram, instagram stories, sneakers, white sneakers, casual sneakers, womens sneakers
Tia Mowry poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 26, 2023.Courtesy of Tia Mowry/Instagram

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on trending news, celebrity style and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

