Tia Mowry Celebrates 45th Birthday in Style With a Lacy Little Black Dress and Strappy Sandals at Mon Ami

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to share photos and videos of her birthday celebrations. The “Sister Sister” star cheered to her 45 years taking her friends out to dinner at Mon Ami restaurant in Santa Monica. “I spent the whole evening enjoying good food, good company, and just all around good vibes to bring in this new year of life!” she wrote in the caption.

Mowry opened the carrousel with a snapshot of her outfit for the night which included her signature pair of large gold hoops and a black dress with lacy details around the neckline underneath a three-quarters sleeve black jacket.

Tia Mowry shares pictures of her birthday celebration on Instagram. @tiamowry

Besides the hoops, the actress accessorized the outfit with layered gold necklaces, several gold bracelets, three large rings, and a gold watch on her wrist.

Adding glam and height to her outfit, she slipped into a pair of black sandals with straps around the ankles. The model also featured stylish crisscross upper straps, a thin golden strap that rested in the middle of her foot and stiletto heels.

Tia Mowry shares pictures of her birthday celebration on Instagram. @tiamowry

Mowry is known for having an envious shoe closet in which black strappy sandals are a staple. On the red carpet and on her Instagram feed it is usual to see the TV star’s dozens of this kind of sandals in different iterations from brands including Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Christian Dior.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years