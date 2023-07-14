Tia Mowry Recreates Viral ‘Barbie’ Foot Scene in Metallic Pumps & Pink Minidress

Tia Mowry recreated the foot scene from the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie. On her Instagram account, she posted a montage of videos with the caption, “on my way to pick up my barbie tickets.”

The “Family Reunion” actress started off the video slipping off a pair of silver metallic pumps, just like Margot Robbie in the “Barbie” trailer. The heels featured a sleek silhouette that slimmed into a pointed toe. The pumps were completed with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

During the rest of the video, she was seen wearing a variety of all-pink looks which included an off-the-shoulder sequin-embellished mini dress, a satin pajama set and a minidress, which she layered with a hot pink sheer turtleneck overlay. Some of the pieces from her video are from top labels like Versace, Nadine Merabi, Givenchy and Retrofete.

Mowry accessorized every look with a pair of oversized gold hoops, a linked pendant chain, and an assortment of bracelets and rings. She added a pair of pink oversized square sunglasses to the light pink look with a feather-trimmed cuff dress.

Aside from the silver pumps, she also completed some other looks with a pair of hot pink pumps. The satin heels started at the ankle with an embellished strap and were completed in the front with a square toe.

“Barbie” follows the infamous Barbie and Ken as they leave the perfect world of Barbie Land and explore the real world with the help of humans. The film will be released in theaters worldwide on July 21.