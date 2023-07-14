×
Tia Mowry Recreates Viral ‘Barbie’ Foot Scene in Metallic Pumps & Pink Minidress

Tia Mowry attends Revolve x AT&T Present Revolve Winterland on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Tia Mowry attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented by Lifetime on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Tia Mowry attends Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Tia Mowry-Hardrict attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Tia Mowry attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Tia Mowry recreated the foot scene from the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie. On her Instagram account, she posted a montage of videos with the caption, “on my way to pick up my barbie tickets.”

The “Family Reunion” actress started off the video slipping off a pair of silver metallic pumps, just like Margot Robbie in the “Barbie” trailer. The heels featured a sleek silhouette that slimmed into a pointed toe. The pumps were completed with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

During the rest of the video, she was seen wearing a variety of all-pink looks which included an off-the-shoulder sequin-embellished mini dress, a satin pajama set and a minidress, which she layered with a hot pink sheer turtleneck overlay. Some of the pieces from her video are from top labels like Versace, Nadine Merabi, Givenchy and Retrofete.

Margot Robbie's foot scene in "Barbie"
Margot Robbie’s foot scene in “Barbie”Barbie

Mowry accessorized every look with a pair of oversized gold hoops, a linked pendant chain, and an assortment of bracelets and rings. She added a pair of pink oversized square sunglasses to the light pink look with a feather-trimmed cuff dress.

Aside from the silver pumps, she also completed some other looks with a pair of hot pink pumps. The satin heels started at the ankle with an embellished strap and were completed in the front with a square toe.

“Barbie” follows the infamous Barbie and Ken as they leave the perfect world of Barbie Land and explore the real world with the help of humans. The film will be released in theaters worldwide on July 21.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
‘Barbie’ Movie London Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery26 Images
Tia Mowry Recreates Viral 'Barbie' Foot Scene in Silver Pumps
