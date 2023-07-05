×
Tia Mowry Pops in Colorful Suits, Heels and More to Promote 4U by Tia in NYC

Tia Mowry made a range of vibrant statements while promoting her haircare brand in New York City.

On Tuesday, the “Twitches” star shared a new Reel on Instagram, showcasing the array of moments she shared with friends and fans while promoting her brand 4U by Tia in Manhattan in July. During her trip, Mowry arrived in a green and brown printed jacket and trousers with black lace-up boots, later swapped for a black T-shirt and biker jacket.

More formal occasions — including public appearances and a branded sit-down dinner — featured a hot pink shorts suit, as well as a bright yellow tiered maxi dress. Mowry’s final outfit was a vibrant yellow blazer and matching flared trousers, paired with clear pointed-toe pumps. For a tonal finish, all of her outfits were paired with subtle gold jewelry, including rings, necklaces and a selection of thin hoop earrings.

“Still can’t get over how incredible NYC was. Seeing my dream come to life over time makes me emotional to this day,” Mowry stated in her caption.

“If you’d asked me 20 years ago what I envisioned for myself and my future, my answer wouldn’t even come close in comparison to all the blessings that have entered in my life. To anyone out there with a dream & faith in their vision, my word of advice is to take action, follow that vision & go for it. You never know what surprises life has in store. Thank you to all the beautiful people who came out to support @4ubytia in NYC. It was truly unforgettable.”

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

Tia Mowry Models Colorful Suits, Sky-High Heels and More in NYC
