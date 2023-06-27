×
Read Next: Wales Bonner Reveals Runway Exclusive Ugg Slippers During Paris Fashion Week Show
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Teyana Taylor Brings Her Edgy Style to Taormina Film Festival in Gucci Embossed Pants & Chunky Louis Vuitton Boots

Teyana Taylor attends the red carpet at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 26, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 28: Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Colin In Black And White' held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 28 Oct 2021 Pictured: Teyana Taylor. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA800441_057.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Mark Hotel Departures - 2021 MET GALA. 13 Sep 2021 Pictured: Teyana Taylor. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA786830_032.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. 23 Jun 2019 Pictured: Teyana Taylor. Photo credit: imageSPACE / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA451289_058.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum. 03 Jun 2019 Pictured: Teyana Taylor wearing dress by Thom Browne attends 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA436356_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery15 Images
Share

Teyana Taylor arrived on the red carpet of the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Taormina, Italy, on Monday, in style. 

Taylor wore a longline coat, perfectly complemented by the Gucci straight-leg logo-embossed leather trousers. Underneath the coat, she donned a cropped white button-down with chunky jewelry around her neck. 

Teyana Taylor attends the red carpet at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 26, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Teyana Taylor attends the red carpet at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 26, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the actress opted for the Louis Vuitton Zoom platform boots, featuring a captivating black and white checkered design on the toe. Crafted from luxurious calf leather in Italy, these boots showcase a convenient back zip and an oversized, wood-effect leather outsole with a rubber insert for enhanced traction.

Teyana Taylor attends the red carpet at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 26, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)
Teyana Taylor attends the red carpet at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 26, 2023, in Taormina, Italy. Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The LV Initials stud on the outsole and patent Monogram-canvas loops add a touch of signature elegance. She even coordinated her black and white scarf with this dynamic pair. 

Recognized for her versatile fashion sense, Teyana Taylor effortlessly blends streetwear cool with glamorous high-fashion. She has carved a niche in the fashion industry, collaborating with renowned online retailers like PrettyLittleThing and Reebok, solidifying her influence and style prowess. Teyana’s unique aesthetic continues to captivate and inspire fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

The 69th edition of the prestigious Taormina Film Festival, held in Taormina since 1955, presents an extensive lineup of captivating films, premieres, masterclasses and tributes. With over 60 films from various countries, this year’s festival promises an unforgettable cinematic experience across multiple theaters.

Teyana Taylor at the AMAs in 2017. photo credits: MEGA
Teyana Tayloru0026#8217;s Edgy Style Through the Years
View Gallery15 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Teyana Taylor Brings Edgy Style to Taormina Festival in Chunky Boots
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad