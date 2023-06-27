Teyana Taylor Brings Her Edgy Style to Taormina Film Festival in Gucci Embossed Pants & Chunky Louis Vuitton Boots

Teyana Taylor arrived on the red carpet of the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Taormina, Italy, on Monday, in style.

Taylor wore a longline coat, perfectly complemented by the Gucci straight-leg logo-embossed leather trousers. Underneath the coat, she donned a cropped white button-down with chunky jewelry around her neck.

Teyana Taylor attends the red carpet at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 26, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the actress opted for the Louis Vuitton Zoom platform boots, featuring a captivating black and white checkered design on the toe. Crafted from luxurious calf leather in Italy, these boots showcase a convenient back zip and an oversized, wood-effect leather outsole with a rubber insert for enhanced traction.

Teyana Taylor attends the red carpet at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 26, 2023, in Taormina, Italy. Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The LV Initials stud on the outsole and patent Monogram-canvas loops add a touch of signature elegance. She even coordinated her black and white scarf with this dynamic pair.

Recognized for her versatile fashion sense, Teyana Taylor effortlessly blends streetwear cool with glamorous high-fashion. She has carved a niche in the fashion industry, collaborating with renowned online retailers like PrettyLittleThing and Reebok, solidifying her influence and style prowess. Teyana’s unique aesthetic continues to captivate and inspire fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

The 69th edition of the prestigious Taormina Film Festival, held in Taormina since 1955, presents an extensive lineup of captivating films, premieres, masterclasses and tributes. With over 60 films from various countries, this year’s festival promises an unforgettable cinematic experience across multiple theaters.