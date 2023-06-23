Teyana Taylor Dons Neutral Cream Suit and Chunky White Sneakers for Amiri’s Spring 2024 Menswear Show

Teyana Taylor attended Amiri’s spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week yesterday, clad in a monochrome ensemble.

For the fashionable event, Taylor donned an Amiri look featuring neutral tones. The look was comprised of an off-white oversized blazer with structural shoulders worn with matching pleated trousers in a breezy fashion.

Teyana Taylor at Amiri’s spring 2024 menswear show in Paris on June 22, 2023. Amiri

Overtop her suiting set, “A Thousand and One” star wore a ribbed taupe-colored coat, also in an oversized fashion, with high-shine reflective sequin lining that offered her look a dazzling appearance.

What makes Taylor’s outfit is the attention to detail and masterful layering. The hitmaker often incorporates bold prints and hues into her wardrobes but this suiting moment is a welcomed change.

Beyond her ensemble, Taylor wore a tan and white trucker hat with embroidered detailing on the front worn with a crossbody with a pearl chain. Additionally, the “Bare Wit Me” singer sported visor-like sunglasses in a sandy shade with dark lenses worn alongside dangling gold Vivienne Westwood earrings and coordinating chain necklaces and chunky statement rings stacked atop one another.

A closer look at Teyana Taylor’s shoes.

On the footwear front, the “Coming 2 America” actress donned a pair of all-white sneakers constructed of breathable and durable uppers with sleek white lace-up detailing and a chunky and athletic silhouette. The shoe style is a staple for many celebrities, Taylor included.

The footwear is effortless and easy to move around in. Beyond Taylor, white sneakers have been seen on top stars including Georgina Rodriguez, Kendall Jenner, Tiffany Trump, Michelle Obama, Lauren Sanchez, Jaden Smith, Jennifer Lopez and Elsa Hosk among others.

Teyana Taylor at Amiri’s spring 2024 menswear show in Paris on June 22, 2023. Amiri

When it comes to fashion, Taylor is known for her versatility. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that combines streetwear swag with high-fashion glamorous looks. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailers, PrettyLittleThing and Reebok.

